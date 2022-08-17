Avantium N : Avantium and AmBev sign offtake agreement on PEF for soft drink bottles

Press release

Avantium and AmBev sign offtake

agreement on PEF for soft drink bottles

AMSTERDAM, 17 August 2022, 06:45 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that it has signed an offtake agreement with AmBev, the Brazilian brewing company, part of the AB InBev Group, the largest beer company in the world. AmBev will purchase PEF (polyethylene furanoate) - a 100% plant based and recyclable alternative to plastic - from Avantium's Flagship Plant and will use it to make bottles for its soft drinks portfolio.

Avantium is currently constructing the world's first commercial plant for the production of FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) from plant-based sugars in Delfzijl, The Netherlands. FDCA is the key ingredient for making the plant-based, highly recyclable plastic material PEF, which has superior performance properties compared to today's widely used petroleum-based packaging materials. Avantium expects to open this FDCA Flagship Plant by the end of 2023, enabling the commercial launch of PEF from 2024 onwards.

Over the past year, AmBev and Avantium have worked closely together to develop multilayer bottles for AmBev soft drinks, where PEF is used as a 100% plant-based and recyclable high-barrier liner in PET bottles. In addition to the sustainability benefits, PEF also has excellent functional advantages, such as outstanding barrier properties. PEF's oxygen barrier is ten times better than PET, and its CO2 barrier is sixteen times better. This not only leads to a longer shelf life, but also maximises the taste and fizziness of the soft drink.

Karina Turci, sustainability manager of AmBev, comments: "AmBev is always looking to make a meaningful impact in the world. And to do so, since 2020, we are committed to eliminate plastic pollution from our packaging in Brazil - by 2025. To accomplish this, AmBev is not only looking into recycling and reducing plastic use, but is also investing in innovative sustainable solutions. Over the past year, AmBev has assessed PEF as a sustainable packaging solution for the soft drinks portfolio and we are impressed with the sustainability and performance characteristics of this innovative material."

Tom van Aken, CEO of Avantium, comments: "We are delighted with the successful cooperation with AmBev, making PEF available for the soft drinks portfolio of AmBev in Brazil and Latin America. This opens up a new geography and market for Avantium, accelerating the further adoption and growth of PEF. This partnership is a great example of our common understanding that bold action is the key to lasting positive impact for a sustainable future."

About AmBev

We dream big to create a future with more cheers. That's our unique purpose. More than a Brazilian company, based in São Paulo and present in 18 countries, we aim to unlock value from our existing assets and expand our addressable market through the digitization of our ecosystem, which facilitates the connection between people and generates growth, such as BEES, aimed at our retail partners, and Zé Delivery, the beverage app present in more than 300 cities. Our environment allows us to test new ideas and, day after day, we have been exercising innovation - in 2021 alone, there were 65. We are committed to connecting with our partners for shared growth that aims to

