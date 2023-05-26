Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Avantium N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:07:17 2023-05-26 am EDT
3.500 EUR   +3.24%
03:39aAvantium N : Avantium awarded 1.5 million EU grant to demonstrate the electrochemical conversion of CO2 into sustainable plastic materials
PU
05/16Avantium N : Amsterdam
PU
05/11Avantium N : Avantium shareholders adopt all resolutions at 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Avantium N : Avantium awarded 1.5 million EU grant to demonstrate the electrochemical conversion of CO2 into sustainable plastic materials

05/26/2023 | 03:39am EDT
Avantium N.V.
Avantium N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date25 may 2023 - 17:51
Statutory nameAvantium N.V.
TitleAvantium awarded €1.5 million EU grant to demonstrate the electrochemical conversion of CO2 into sustainable plastic materials

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18,3 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net income 2023 -29,9 M -32,1 M -32,1 M
Net Debt 2023 153 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 144 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,3x
EV / Sales 2024 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart AVANTIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Avantium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,39 €
Average target price 7,31 €
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom B. van Aken Vice President-Global Marketing & Sales
Boudewijn van Schaïk Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Margret G. Kleinsman Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTIUM N.V.-7.12%155
WASTE MANAGEMENT3.66%65 855
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.9.86%44 820
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.3.80%35 432
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.25.39%13 425
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.26.71%7 779
