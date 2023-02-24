Advanced search
    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:18 2023-02-24 am EST
4.500 EUR   -0.66%
03:43pAvantium N : Capricorn Venture Partners NV - Avantium N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/22Origin Materials, Avantium Agree to Step Up Mass Production of FDCA, PEF
MT
02/21Origin Materials and Avantium to Accelerate the Mass Production of FDCA and PEF for Advanced Chemicals and Plastics
BU
Avantium N : Capricorn Venture Partners NV - Avantium N.V. - Amsterdam

02/24/2023 | 03:43pm EST
Capricorn Venture Partners NV - Avantium N.V. - Amsterdam
Capricorn Venture Partners NV - Avantium N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction23 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyCapricorn Venture Partners NV
Issuing institutionAvantium N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Capricorn Cleantech Fund ) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.128.218,00 Number of voting rights1.128.218,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Capricorn Cleantech Fund) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,65 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,65 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,65 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,65 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 24 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15,6 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net income 2022 -26,6 M -28,1 M -28,1 M
Net cash 2022 25,8 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 192 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 97,1%
