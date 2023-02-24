|
Avantium N : Capricorn Venture Partners NV - Avantium N.V. - Amsterdam
Capricorn Venture Partners NV - Avantium N.V. - Amsterdam
Capricorn Venture Partners NV - Avantium N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction23 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyCapricorn Venture Partners NV
Issuing institutionAvantium N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares0,00
|
Number of voting rights0,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Capricorn Cleantech Fund )
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares1.128.218,00
|
Number of voting rights1.128.218,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Capricorn Cleantech Fund)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,65 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,65 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding2,65 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,65 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 24 February 2023
Disclaimer
Avantium NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about AVANTIUM N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
15,6 M
16,4 M
16,4 M
|Net income 2022
|
-26,6 M
-28,1 M
-28,1 M
|Net cash 2022
|
25,8 M
27,3 M
27,3 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-7,30x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
192 M
202 M
202 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|10,7x
|EV / Sales 2023
|16,1x
|Nbr of Employees
|190
|Free-Float
|97,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|4,50 €
|Average target price
|7,64 €
|Spread / Average Target
|69,7%