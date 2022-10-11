Avantium N : Catalysis expands to fulfil growing demand for R&D in sustainable chemistry

AMSTERDAM, 11 October 2022, 17:45 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that its business unit Avantium Catalysis will expand its business to focus increasingly on R&D solutions for sustainable chemistry. In addition to providing advanced catalysis R&D systems and services to customers worldwide, the business unit will extend its offerings to target four emerging markets for sustainable chemistry: 1. Green hydrogen; 2. Chemical plastic recycling; 3. Adsorption; and 4. Sustainable chemical building blocks. Avantium Catalysis will be renamed "Avantium R&D Solutions".