    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-10-11 am EDT
3.080 EUR   +1.32%
12:32pAvantium N : Catalysis expands to fulfil growing demand for R&D in sustainable chemistry
PU
09/30Avantium N : Appoints Boudewijn van Schaïk as Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/30Avantium N : Avantium Appoints Boudewijn van Schaïk as Chief Financial Officer
PU
Avantium N : Catalysis expands to fulfil growing demand for R&D in sustainable chemistry

10/11/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
AMSTERDAM, 11 October 2022, 17:45 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that its business unit Avantium Catalysis will expand its business to focus increasingly on R&D solutions for sustainable chemistry. In addition to providing advanced catalysis R&D systems and services to customers worldwide, the business unit will extend its offerings to target four emerging markets for sustainable chemistry: 1. Green hydrogen; 2. Chemical plastic recycling; 3. Adsorption; and 4. Sustainable chemical building blocks. Avantium Catalysis will be renamed "Avantium R&D Solutions".

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15,6 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2022 -26,6 M -25,8 M -25,8 M
Net cash 2022 23,6 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 129 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,80x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Tom B. van Aken Vice President-Global Marketing & Sales
Bart Welten Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Margret G. Kleinsman Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
