  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Avantium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:59 2022-10-26 am EDT
3.250 EUR   -1.22%
Avantium N : Life Cycle Assessment demonstrates significantly lower carbon footprint of Avantium's plantMPG™

10/26/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date26 oct 2022 - 07:10
  • Statutory nameAvantium N.V.
  • TitleLife Cycle Assessment demonstrates significantly lower carbon footprint of Avantium's plantMPG™

Date last update: 26 October 2022

Avantium NV published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 08:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04:28aAvantium N : Life Cycle Assessment demonstrates significantly lower carbon footprint of Av..
PU
01:48aAvantium N : Life Cycle Assessment demonstrates significantly lower carbon footprint of Av..
PU
10/11Avantium N : Catalysis expands to fulfil growing demand for R&D in sustainable chemistry
PU
09/30Avantium N : Appoints Boudewijn van Schaïk as Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/30Avantium N : Avantium Appoints Boudewijn van Schaïk as Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/13AVANTIUM N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/07Avantium N : Amsterdam
PU
09/07AVANTIUM N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
08/17Avantium N : Avantium Announces First Half 2022 Results
PU
08/17Avantium N : Avantium and AmBev sign offtake agreement on PEF for soft drink bottles
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 15,7 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2022 -28,6 M -28,5 M -28,5 M
Net cash 2022 25,8 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,30x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVANTIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Avantium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,29 €
Average target price 7,64 €
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom B. van Aken Vice President-Global Marketing & Sales
Bart Welten Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Margret G. Kleinsman Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTIUM N.V.-39.07%140
WASTE MANAGEMENT-1.11%68 221
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-3.51%42 692
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-3.20%34 088
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-25.26%9 149
TETRA TECH, INC.-20.94%7 256