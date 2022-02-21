Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Avantium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avantium N : Life Cycle Assessment study demonstrates the potential of Avantium's FDCA and PEF technology to curb global warming

02/21/2022 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, 21 February 2022, 18:00 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, has published Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data for its bottles made from PEF (polyethylene furanoate): a plant-based, fully recyclable plastic material with superior performance. nova-Institut GmbH recently completed the ISO-certified LCA to assess the potential environmental impact of monolayer PEF and multilayer PET/PEF bottles. Compared to the incumbent fossil-based PET bottle designs, significant improvements in carbon footprint of around 35% in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions can be achieved depending on the chosen application. This is also combined with the biogenic nature of the emissions (from renewable carbon) that a PEF bottle would release at end-of-life, which do not contribute additionally to global warming. Once PEF is commercially available, substantial economic, technological, and environmental optimisations are expected within the value chain, leading to further reduction of its environmental impact.

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 18:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVANTIUM N.V.
01:21pAVANTIUM N : Life Cycle Assessment study demonstrates the potential of Avantium's FDCA and..
PU
02/03AVANTIUM N : recognised as the Best Disruptive Technologies Innovator in Europe in 2021
PU
01/25AVANTIUM N : shareholders give green light for the construction of the world's first FDCA ..
PU
2021AVANTIUM N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2021AVANTIUM N : and Tereos announce Strategic Supply Agreement
PU
2021AVANTIUM N : takes a positive Final Investment Decision on the construction of its FDCA Fl..
PU
2021UNIVERSITY OF AMSTERDAM : 'I want to develop new materials that meet the demands of today'
AQ
2021AVANTIUM N : Statement Avantium about EU Innovation Fund
PU
2021AVANTIUM N : Statement Avantium about EU Innovation Fund
PU
2021AVANTIUM ANNOUNCES FIRST HALF 2021 R : Avantium Makes Commercial Progress while Financing ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,6 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2021 -23,3 M -26,4 M -26,4 M
Net cash 2021 26,4 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,03x
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float -
Chart AVANTIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Avantium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,60 €
Average target price 8,24 €
Spread / Average Target 79,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom B. van Aken Vice President-Global Marketing & Sales
Bart Welten Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Margret G. Kleinsman Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTIUM N.V.-14.91%163
WASTE MANAGEMENT-14.72%59 008
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-15.71%37 193
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-11.21%31 137
SUEZ0.10%14 372
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-24.15%9 629