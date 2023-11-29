AMSTERDAM, 29 November 2023, 18:00 hrs CET - Avantium N.V., a leading technology provider in renewable chemistry, announces that it will partner with PANGAIA, a purpose-driven materials science and apparel company. Under this partnership, PANGAIA will purchase Avantium's plant-based and recyclable material PEF (polyethylene furanoate) for use in their apparel collection with the goal of creating fossil-fuel free and recyclable materials and products. PEF is made from FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid), which will be produced in Avantium's FDCA Flagship Plant. This world's first commercial facility for FDCA is currently under construction in Delfzijl (the Netherlands), and large-scale production is set to start in the second half of 2024.