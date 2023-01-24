Advanced search
    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
2023-01-23
4.430 EUR   +0.23%
02:07aAvantium N : and Henkel sign offtake agreement on FDCA for adhesives to be used in electronics applications
PU
2022Avantium N : shareholders approve appointment Boudewijn van Schaïk as Chief Financial Officer
PU
2022Avantium N : appoints Yap Chie Cheung as Managing Director of Renewable Chemistries
PU
Summary 
Summary

Avantium N : and Henkel sign offtake agreement on FDCA for adhesives to be used in electronics applications

01/24/2023
AMSTERDAM, 24 January 2023, 07:00 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, and Henkel, a global leader of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, and leading manufacturer of well-known consumer brands, have signed an offtake agreement for five years, under which Avantium will supply Henkel with FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) produced in Avantium's FDCA Flagship Plant, currently under construction in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. Avantium expects to start production at this world's first commercial facility for the production of FDCA from plant-based sugars in 2024.

Henkel will purchase FDCA to launch innovative, high performance polyurethane adhesives in electronics applications, enabling their customers to realize their sustainability goals.

Avantium NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:06:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 14,2 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2022 -28,1 M -30,6 M -30,6 M
Net cash 2022 22,9 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 189 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
EV / Sales 2023 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVANTIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Avantium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,43 €
Average target price 8,45 €
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom B. van Aken Vice President-Global Marketing & Sales
Boudewijn van Schaïk Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Margret G. Kleinsman Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTIUM N.V.21.37%205
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.07%62 417
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.40%38 916
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-2.55%33 073
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.5.69%10 703
TETRA TECH, INC.4.63%8 086