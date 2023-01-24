Avantium N : and Henkel sign offtake agreement on FDCA for adhesives to be used in electronics applications

AMSTERDAM, 24 January 2023, 07:00 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, and Henkel, a global leader of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, and leading manufacturer of well-known consumer brands, have signed an offtake agreement for five years, under which Avantium will supply Henkel with FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) produced in Avantium's FDCA Flagship Plant, currently under construction in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. Avantium expects to start production at this world's first commercial facility for the production of FDCA from plant-based sugars in 2024.

Henkel will purchase FDCA to launch innovative, high performance polyurethane adhesives in electronics applications, enabling their customers to realize their sustainability goals.