Avantium N : awarded 1.78 million in total from EU grants for the development of electrochemical processes and CO2-based polymers

AMSTERDAM, 27 May 2021, 07:00 CET - Avantium N.V, a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that that it has been awarded €1.78 million in total by the EU Horizon 2020 program for its participation in the CATCO 2 NVERS, CO 2 SMOS and VIVALDI consortia, to be paid out by the EU in 4 tranches over a period of four years. All three consortium programmes aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from industry by developing innovative and integrated technologies based on electrochemical, enzymatic, and thermochemical processes. Avantium's Volta Technology, a carbon capture and utilisation technology, fits well with this ambition.