Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Avantium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avantium N : awarded 1.78 million in total from EU grants for the development of electrochemical processes and CO2-based polymers

05/27/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, 27 May 2021, 07:00 CET - Avantium N.V, a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that that it has been awarded €1.78 million in total by the EU Horizon 2020 program for its participation in the CATCO2NVERS, CO2SMOS and VIVALDI consortia, to be paid out by the EU in 4 tranches over a period of four years. All three consortium programmes aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from industry by developing innovative and integrated technologies based on electrochemical, enzymatic, and thermochemical processes. Avantium's Volta Technology, a carbon capture and utilisation technology, fits well with this ambition.

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVANTIUM N.V.
01:09aAVANTIUM N  : awarded 1.78 million in total from EU grants for the development ..
PU
05/19AVANTIUM N  : shareholders adopt all resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
04/22AVANTIUM N  : Cosun Beet Company and Avantium join forces with the ambition to p..
PU
04/14AVANTIUM N  : announces the launch of a capital increase by means of an accelera..
PU
04/13AVANTIUM N  : successfully produces polyesters with its plantMEG™ from the..
PU
04/07AVANTIUM N  : reaches key commercial milestone for its FDCA flagship plant with ..
PU
04/06AVANTIUM N  : releases agenda for 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/02AVANTIUM N  : proposes to re-appoint Tom van Aken as CEO
PU
03/24AVANTIUM N  : announces 2020 results
PU
03/24AVANTIUM N  : secures new offtake contracts for planned FDCA flagship plant
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,7 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net income 2021 -26,9 M -32,7 M -32,7 M
Net Debt 2021 10,4 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,60x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart AVANTIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Avantium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,22 €
Last Close Price 4,78 €
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tom B. van Aken Chief Executive Officer
Bart Welten Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Margret G. Kleinsman Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANTIUM N.V.-25.55%182
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.19.30%59 389
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.12.11%34 657
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.17.73%31 698
SUEZ23.30%15 611
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.5.96%10 628