Avantium N : proposes to re-appoint Tom van Aken as CEO

AMSTERDAM, 1 April 2021, 18:00 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that its Supervisory Board nominates Tom van Aken for re-appointment as CEO and member of the Management Board for a four-year term (May 2021 - May 2025). The proposed re-appointment of Tom van Aken is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will be held on 19 May 2021.