AVANTIUM N.V.

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
04/01 11:35:01 am
5.87 EUR   -1.18%
AVANTIUM N  : proposes to re-appoint Tom van Aken as CEO
AVANTIUM N  : announces 2020 results
AVANTIUM N  : secures new offtake contracts for planned FDCA flagship plant
Avantium N : proposes to re-appoint Tom van Aken as CEO

04/02/2021 | 12:04am EDT
AMSTERDAM, 1 April 2021, 18:00 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that its Supervisory Board nominates Tom van Aken for re-appointment as CEO and member of the Management Board for a four-year term (May 2021 - May 2025). The proposed re-appointment of Tom van Aken is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will be held on 19 May 2021.

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 04:03:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 14,6 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2021 -26,9 M -31,6 M -31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 10,4 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart AVANTIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Avantium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,60 €
Last Close Price 5,87 €
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tom B. van Aken Chief Executive Officer
Bart Welten Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Bart Berenbak Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANTIUM N.V.-8.57%182
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.9.62%54 452
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.3.17%32 027
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.5.27%28 274
SUEZ11.34%13 548
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.18.30%11 390
