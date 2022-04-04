Avantium N : releases agenda for AGM 2022

AMSTERDAM, 4 April 2022, 18:00 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, has published its agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 18 May 2022.

The meeting documents, consisting of the AGM agenda and the explanatory notes, the 2021 Annual Report, and the 2021 Remuneration Report, are available on the Avantium website: https://www.avantium.com/corporate-governance/#shareholders-meeting.