Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Avantium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/04 11:35:13 am EDT
5.08 EUR   -1.74%
12:18pAVANTIUM N : releases agenda for AGM 2022
PU
03/31AVANTIUM N : reaches Financial Close for its FDCA Flagship Plant
PU
03/28AVANTIUM N : holds its Retail Investor Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avantium N : releases agenda for AGM 2022

04/04/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, 4 April 2022, 18:00 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V., a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, has published its agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 18 May 2022.

The meeting documents, consisting of the AGM agenda and the explanatory notes, the 2021 Annual Report, and the 2021 Remuneration Report, are available on the Avantium website: https://www.avantium.com/corporate-governance/#shareholders-meeting.

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVANTIUM N.V.
12:18pAVANTIUM N : releases agenda for AGM 2022
PU
03/31AVANTIUM N : reaches Financial Close for its FDCA Flagship Plant
PU
03/28AVANTIUM N : holds its Retail Investor Day
PU
03/23AVANTIUM N : Avantium Announces 2021 Results
PU
03/23AVANTIUM ANNOUNCES 2021 RESULTS : Significant business progress with green light to constr..
PU
03/23Avantium N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/23Avantium N.V. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/23AVANTIUM N.V. : Annual results
CO
03/22AVANTIUM N.V.(ENXTAM : AVTX) dropped from Netherlands ASCX AMS Small Cap Index
CI
03/02AVANTIUM N : LVMH Beauty joins Avantium's PEFerence consortium to develop sustainable pack..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18,6 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net income 2022 -29,6 M -32,5 M -32,5 M
Net cash 2022 10,1 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 M 179 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,14x
EV / Sales 2023 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart AVANTIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Avantium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,17 €
Average target price 8,24 €
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom B. van Aken Vice President-Global Marketing & Sales
Bart Welten Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Margret G. Kleinsman Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTIUM N.V.-4.26%179
WASTE MANAGEMENT-4.25%66 347
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.45%42 079
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.2.54%35 932
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-15.64%10 915
TETRA TECH, INC.-1.54%9 028