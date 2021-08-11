Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Avantium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVTX   NL0012047823

AVANTIUM N.V.

(AVTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avantium announces First Half 2021 Results: Avantium Makes Commercial Progress while Financing Discussions for the FDCA Flagship Plant Continue

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, 11 August 2021, 07:00 hrs CEST - Avantium N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: AVTX), a leading innovative chemical technology company dedicated to developing and commercialising proprietary technologies for the production of chemicals from renewable sources, today reports its 2021 half year results.

Key Business Developments in the First Half of 2021:

  • Avantium Renewable Polymers continues to work towards making a Final Investment Decision (FID) concerning the potential construction of the planned FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) flagship plant:
    • Negotiations with banks and other parties continue around FDCA flagship plant funding.
    • Avantium and a European feedstock provider have reached agreement on the terms of a strategic supply contract of high fructose syrup feedstock.
    • Bas Blom is appointed Managing Director of Avantium Renewable Polymers, effective 15 August 2021.
  • Avantium Renewable Chemistries made continued progress towards commercialisation with its Ray Technology™:
    • Avantium and Cosun Beet Company announced the ambition to jointly construct and operate the first commercial plant for the production of plantMEG™ (mono-ethylene glycol) and plantMPG™ (mono-propylene glycol).
    • Successful production of PEF (polyethylene furanoate) and PET polyesters with plantMEG™ from the Ray Technology™ demonstration plant.
  • Avantium Catalysis recorded revenues of €4.3 million in the first half of 2021 (HY 2020: €4.0 million), with continued impact from COVID-19 travel restrictions.
  • Today, Avantium announced that Mr. Nils Björkman has been nominated for appointment to its Supervisory Board for a term of four years.

Key Financial Developments in the First Half of 2021:

  • Revenues increased in the first half of 2021 by 11% to €4.7 million (HY 2020: €4.3 million). Other income decreased by 26% to €3.3 million (HY 2020: €4.5 million), due to lower grant recognition in the first of half of 2021. In the first half of 2021, Total Revenues and Other income were €8.0 million (HY 2020: €8.8 million).
  • Operating expenses decreased to €15.1 million (HY 2020: €15.7 million).
  • The cash position was €43.4 million on 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: €26.6 million):
    • The cash outflow from operations in the first half was €9.6 million (HY 2020: €10.7 million).
    • The improved cash position is primarily due to the successful €27.8 million capital increase through an accelerated bookbuild offering in April 2021. The net proceeds from the capital increase after bank and legal fees were €26.4 million.
  • The loss for the half year was €-10.9 million (HY 2020: €-11.0 million).

Tom van Aken, Chief Executive Officer of Avantium, comments: 'We have made significant commercial progress across our business over the last six months. We have expanded our expertise in all key areas of our business and advanced the commercialisation of our Ray Technology™. The new appointments we have made in our Renewable Polymers business unit and to our Supervisory Board increase the strength of our senior management and will help support our efforts to achieve success in commercialising our technologies.

We have secured a total offtake volume of over 50% of production capacity for our FDCA flagship plant and remain in negotiations with banks and other financial institutions for the remainder of our required financing to reach a positive FID.'

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVANTIUM N.V.
07:47aAVANTIUM ANNOUNCES FIRST HALF 2021 R : Avantium Makes Commercial Progress while ..
PU
07:46aAVANTIUM N : Nils Björkman nominated as a new member of Avantium's Supervisory B..
PU
06/06AVANTIUM N : Statement Avantium about NOS Journaal item about nitrogen concerns ..
PU
06/02AVANTIUM N : and Roelofs construct the world's first test road with lignin produ..
PU
05/27AVANTIUM N : awarded 1.78 million in total from EU grants for the development o..
PU
05/19AVANTIUM N : shareholders adopt all resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
05/19AVANTIUM N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/22AVANTIUM N : Cosun Beet Company and Avantium join forces with the ambition to pr..
PU
04/19AVANTIUM N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
04/14AVANTIUM N : announces the launch of a capital increase by means of an accelerat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,8 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2021 -26,9 M -31,4 M -31,4 M
Net Debt 2021 10,4 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart AVANTIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Avantium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANTIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,78 €
Average target price 8,22 €
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom B. van Aken Chief Executive Officer
Bart Welten Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert-Jan M. Gruter Chief Technology Officer
Margret G. Kleinsman Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTIUM N.V.-25.55%175
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.24.63%61 893
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.21.95%37 389
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.21.86%32 562
SUEZ21.09%14 718
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.18.70%11 579