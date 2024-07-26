Market Closed -
Nyse
04:00:02 2024-07-25 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
22.82
USD
+2.01%
+10.03%
-0.04%
Avantor : 2024 Q2 Earnings Presentation
July 26, 2024 at 09:04 am EDT
Q2 2024
EARNINGS PRESENTATION
July 26, 2024
Q2'24 highlights
REPORTED
ADJUSTED
REVENUE
EBITDA MARGIN
$1.70B 17.9%
ADJUSTED
FREE CASH FLOW
1
EARNINGS PER SHARE
$0.25 $235M
1. Q2'24 Free Cash Flow
includes cash costs related to cost transformation initiative.
Revenue and organic growth in line with guidance
Margin and Adjusted EPS outperformance
Cost transformation initiative tracking ahead of plan
Reaffirming FY 2024 guidance
3
Q2'24 financial results
Reported Revenue
$1,680M
$1,744M
Organic growth
-6.3%
-9.1%
Adj. Gross Profit
$572M
$590M
% of revenues
34.0%
33.8%
Adj. EBITDA
$283M
$343M
% of revenues
16.8%
19.7%
Adj. Operating
$258M
$319M
Income
15.4%
18.3%
% of revenues
Adj. Earnings Per
$0.22
$0.28
Share
Free Cash Flow
1
$107M
$138M
Adj. Net Leverage
2
4.0X
3.9X
LABORATORY SOLUTIONS: Stable market conditions; consumables and services performing ahead of capital- driven categories
BIOSCIENCE PRODUCTION: Organic growth above expectations; continued strength in bioprocessing
Profitability driven by pricing, favorable mix and cost transformation savings
Free Cash Flow conversion >100% in 1H 2024 3
1. Q1'24 and Q2'24 Free Cash Flow
includes cash costs related to cost transformation initiative.
2. Reflects adjusted net leverage as of the final day of each quarter.
4
3. Free Cash Flow conversion = Free Cash Flow / Adjusted Net Income.
Q2'24 performance by segment
LABORATORY
SOLUTIONS
REPORTED
ADJUSTED
REVENUE
OPERATING INCOME
$1,156M
$151M
ORGANIC
-2.7%
ADJ.
13.1%
OPERATING
GROWTH:
MARGIN:
Note: Page does not include "Corporate" Adjusted Operating Income of ($18M) in Q2'24.
BIOSCIENCE
PRODUCTION
REPORTED
ADJUSTED
REVENUE
OPERATING INCOME
$547M
$144M
ORGANIC
-0.3%
ADJ.
26.3%
OPERATING
GROWTH:
MARGIN:
5
Reaffirming FY 2024 guidance
REPORTED REVENUE: $6.85 to $7.06B
REPORTED GROWTH: -1.7% to +1.3%
FX: +0.3%
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN
17.4% - 17.9%
ADJ. EBITDA: $1.19 to $1.26B
ADJ. EPS
$0.96 - $1.04
NET INTEREST EXPENSE: ~$250M
ADJ. TAX RATE: ~22.5%
AVG. DILUTED SHARE COUNT: ~680M
FREE CASH FLOW
1
$600 - $650M
FY 2024 guidance based on estimate for FY blended USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.08.
6
1.
Excludes cash costs related to cost transformation initiative (FY 2024 cash cost estimate: ~$100M)
Setting science in motion to create
a .
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Avantor Inc. published this content on
26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 July 2024 13:03:03 UTC.
Avantor's Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
06:37am
MT
Earnings Flash (AVTR) AVANTOR INC. Reports Q2 Revenue $1.70B, vs. Street Est of $1.70B
06:14am
MT
Earnings Flash (AVTR) AVANTOR INC. Reports Q2 EPS $0.25, vs. Street Est of $0.23
06:14am
MT
Avantor, Inc.(NYSE:AVTR) added to S&P 1000
2024-07-25
CI
Avantor, Inc.(NYSE:AVTR) added to S&P 400 Health Care
2024-07-25
CI
Avantor, Inc.(NYSE:AVTR) added to S&P Composite 1500
2024-07-25
CI
Avantor, Inc.(NYSE:AVTR) added to S&P 400
2024-07-25
CI
Avantor to Replace Quidel in S&P MidCap 400; Quidel to Replace Hibbett in S&P SmallCap 600
Jul. 24
MT
RBC Lifts Price Target on Avantor to $31 From $30, Keeps Outperform Rating
Jul. 15
MT
Citigroup Downgrades Avantor to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $23 From $30
Jul. 10
MT
Avantor, Inc. Announces the Departure of Frederic Vanderhaegen as Executive Vice President, Europe
Jul. 03
CI
Avantor, Inc. Announces New J. T. Baker Cell Lysis Solution and J. T. Baker Endonuclease
Jul. 01
CI
Barclays Cuts Price Target on Avantor to $25 From $28, Maintains Overweight Rating
Jun. 28
MT
Avantor, Inc Announces Executive Changes
Jun. 21
CI
Rigaku Analytical Devices Announces Distribution Relationship Avantor
Jun. 18
CI
Transcript : Avantor, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-11-2024 11:20 AM
Jun. 11
Transcript : Avantor, Inc. Presents at Bernstein?s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, May-30-2024 08:00 AM
May. 30
Transcript : Avantor, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Health Care Conference 2024, May-14-2024 10:00 AM
May. 14
RBC Capital Adjusts Price Target on Avantor to $30 From $29, Maintains Outperform Rating
Apr. 29
MT
Baird Trims Price Target on Avantor to $26 From $27, Maintains Outperform Rating
Apr. 29
MT
Transcript : Avantor, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2024
Apr. 26
Avantor's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Fall
Apr. 26
MT
North American Morning Briefing : Tech Still in -2-
Apr. 26
DJ
Avantor, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Apr. 26
CI
Earnings Flash (AVTR) AVANTOR AND FINANCIAL NEWS Reports Q1 Revenue $1.68B, vs. Street Est of $1.68B
Apr. 26
MT
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Avantor, Inc. is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Its products include materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation, and services and specialty procurement. Materials and consumables include chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits. Equipment and instrumentation include filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, freezers, biological safety cabinets and critical environment supplies. Services and specialty procurement include onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services.
More about the company
Last Close Price
22.82USD
Average target price
27.13USD
Spread / Average Target
+18.90% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1