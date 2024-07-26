Q2 2024

Q2'24 highlights

REPORTED

ADJUSTED

REVENUE

EBITDA MARGIN

$1.70B 17.9%

ADJUSTED

FREE CASH FLOW1

EARNINGS PER SHARE

$0.25 $235M

1. Q2'24 Free Cash Flow includes cash costs related to cost transformation initiative.

Revenue and organic growth in line with guidance

Margin and Adjusted EPS outperformance

Cost transformation initiative tracking ahead of plan

Reaffirming FY 2024 guidance

3

Q2'24 financial results

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q2'23

Reported Revenue

$1,680M

$1,744M

Organic growth

-6.3%

-9.1%

Adj. Gross Profit

$572M

$590M

% of revenues

34.0%

33.8%

Adj. EBITDA

$283M

$343M

% of revenues

16.8%

19.7%

Adj. Operating

$258M

$319M

Income

15.4%

18.3%

% of revenues

Adj. Earnings Per

$0.22

$0.28

Share

Free Cash Flow1

$107M

$138M

Adj. Net Leverage2

4.0X

3.9X

  • LABORATORY SOLUTIONS: Stable market conditions; consumables and services performing ahead of capital- driven categories
  • BIOSCIENCE PRODUCTION: Organic growth above expectations; continued strength in bioprocessing
  • Profitability driven by pricing, favorable mix and cost transformation savings
  • Free Cash Flow conversion >100% in 1H 20243

1. Q1'24 and Q2'24 Free Cash Flow includes cash costs related to cost transformation initiative.

2. Reflects adjusted net leverage as of the final day of each quarter.

4

3. Free Cash Flow conversion = Free Cash Flow / Adjusted Net Income.

Q2'24 performance by segment

LABORATORY

SOLUTIONS

REPORTED

ADJUSTED

REVENUE

OPERATING INCOME

$1,156M

$151M

ORGANIC

-2.7%

ADJ.

13.1%

OPERATING

GROWTH:

MARGIN:

Note: Page does not include "Corporate" Adjusted Operating Income of ($18M) in Q2'24.

BIOSCIENCE

PRODUCTION

REPORTED

ADJUSTED

REVENUE

OPERATING INCOME

$547M

$144M

ORGANIC

-0.3%

ADJ.

26.3%

OPERATING

GROWTH:

MARGIN:

5

Reaffirming FY 2024 guidance

ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

-2% to +1%

REPORTED REVENUE: $6.85 to $7.06B

REPORTED GROWTH: -1.7% to +1.3%

FX: +0.3%

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN

17.4% - 17.9%

ADJ. EBITDA: $1.19 to $1.26B

ADJ. EPS

$0.96 - $1.04

NET INTEREST EXPENSE: ~$250M

ADJ. TAX RATE: ~22.5%

AVG. DILUTED SHARE COUNT: ~680M

FREE CASH FLOW1

$600 - $650M

FY 2024 guidance based on estimate for FY blended USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.08.

6

1. Excludes cash costs related to cost transformation initiative (FY 2024 cash cost estimate: ~$100M)

