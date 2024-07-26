Avantor, Inc. is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Its products include materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation, and services and specialty procurement. Materials and consumables include chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits. Equipment and instrumentation include filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, freezers, biological safety cabinets and critical environment supplies. Services and specialty procurement include onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services.