  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avantor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVTR   US05352A1007

AVANTOR, INC.

(AVTR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-20 pm EDT
19.65 USD   -1.50%
Avantor® Launches Responsible Supplier Program

06/21/2023 | 08:06am EDT
RADNOR, Pa., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries, today announced the global launch of the company's Responsible Supplier Program designed to help reduce environmental impact and accelerate sustainable practices across the supply chain.

Avantor's Responsible Supplier Program was piloted with a small cohort of supplier partners in 2022 and launched more broadly this week. The program focuses on six priorities: climate change, deforestation, human rights, responsible packaging, waste, and water. These priorities were selected based on their relevance to Avantor and to suppliers' businesses, enabling collaboration with supplier partners to identify sustainability challenges and solutions. 

"Our supplier relationships are a critical part of Avantor's business, and working together to improve sustainability across the supply chain is important to our long-term goals," said Sheri Lewis, EVP of Global Supply Chain Operations, Avantor. "We recognize that one size doesn't fit all and are taking a deliberate approach to assessing each of our supplier partners' capabilities and needs, and identifying ways that we can together improve sustainability."

Avantor's Responsible Supplier Program includes three pillars: Performance, Collaboration, and Recognition.

  1. Performance: Measuring suppliers' sustainability performance by collecting data and assessing progress on priorities. Avantor has selected the EcoVadis® and Kodiak Hub platforms to collect and synthesize relevant supplier sustainability data.
  2. Collaboration: Partnering with suppliers to identify and progress solutions for current and future sustainability challenges. Based on performance data, Avantor and suppliers will together identify the best path forward to prioritize and address opportunities to improve sustainability across their supply chains and proactively share sustainability solutions resulting from these efforts to accelerate sustainability progress.
  3. Recognition: Rewarding suppliers for exceptional sustainability performance and collaboration. Recognition criteria will be established and rolled out following performance data collection.

In May, the 2023 Avantor Sustainability Report detailed progress in the company's principles-based approach to responsible business, including the introduction of a new packaging system at two distribution plants that saved more than 18,000 pounds of packaging and 60,000 pounds of filler material in 2022. In spring 2023, Avantor became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and committed to setting near-term emissions reduction targets in line with climate science in support of the Science Based Targets initiative.

For more information about Avantor's Responsible Supplier Program, visit https://www.avantorsciences.com/pages/en/responsible-supplier-program.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Avantor Global Media Contact
Emily Collins
Vice President, External Communications
332-239-3910
Emily.Collins@avantorsciences.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-launches-responsible-supplier-program-301856072.html

SOURCE Avantor, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
