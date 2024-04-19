April 2024

Company presentation and investment story

Overview

Avanza's evolution since foundation in 1999

2

Overview

Sweden's leading platform for savings and investments

No. 1 long-term target to have the

most satisfied savings customers in Sweden -

won for the last 14 consecutive years

SEK 859 bn

in savings

1,950,800 capital customers

662

7.1%

market share of the

employees and

eNPS of

Swedish savings market

60

3

Overview

Over 80 000 investment opportunities, together with decision-makingtools, inspiration and education

Securities

Retirement plans

Mortgages and

trading

margin lending

Mutual funds

Savings accounts

4

Overview

We don't give advice, but focus on decision-

making tools

  1. The Avanza Academy
  1. The Avanza blog, podcasts and Avanza Play o Auto funds
    o Portfolio generator o Stock generator
    o Independent news site Placera

5

Overview

Business model built on scale

Basis points

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

142

73

46

15

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

3M

Savings capital

Income/savings capital

Cost/savings capital

1 000 000

  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000

Savings capital, SEK m

6

Overview

Capital light, fee-based business model

2023

% of

income

Net brokerage income

21

Fund commissions, net

17

Currency-related income, net

8

Net interest income (NII)

46

Other income, net 1)

8

  1. Mainly income from Avanza Markets, compensation for distribution and stock lending, but also advertising sales, subscriptions and customer's add-on services.
  1. Mainly fixed costs, ~70% staff related
  1. High scalability
  1. Self-financedthrough shareholders' equity and customer deposits
  1. High interest rate sensitivity
  1. Capital-efficientand low risk balance sheet

7

Overview

Strong position and asset quality

Limited on balance sheet lending

On balance sheet deposits

SEK 21.3 bn

No realised credit losses

for over 10 years

SEK 61.9 bn

24.3%

Solid financial position

CET1 ratio

36%

58%

5.0%

ROE

Profit margin

Leverage ratio

100.0%

High platform

availability

8

Overview

We focus on what's best

for the customer

9

Overview

A typical Avanza development team, where business and IT go hand in hand

  1. Full expertise for their respective domain
  1. Innovation, business development and maintenance are done within each team
  1. They define their own mission and sets their own goals, linked with the overall vision and targets

Product

QA

specialist

Front-end

UX

Front-end

Product owner

Designer

Back-end

Back-end

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Avanza Bank Holding AB published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 05:47:01 UTC.