Avanza Bank Holding AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the financial services sector. The Company offers a platform for savings and investments. Avanza Bank Holding is the Parent Company of the Avanza Group. The operational activities are conducted by its subsidiaries: Avanza Bank AB (publ), Forsakringsaktiebolaget Placera Media Stockholm AB and Avanza Fonder AB. The Company offers a broad range of savings products, as pension offering and mortgages. Customers are offered to save in Swedish and foreign securities and in savings accounts, with no fixed account charges and a low brokerage fee. The Company primarily targets individual investors, but also offers services for professional investors and corporate customers, such as entrepreneurs, asset managers and those who want occupational pension.

