Mainly income from Avanza Markets, compensation for distribution and stock lending, but also advertising sales, subscriptions and customer's add-on services.
Mainly fixed costs, ~70% staff related
High scalability
Self-financedthrough shareholders' equity and customer deposits
High interest rate sensitivity
Capital-efficientand low risk balance sheet
Strong position and asset quality
Limited on balance sheet lending
On balance sheet deposits
SEK 21.3 bn
No realised credit losses
for over 10 years
SEK 61.9 bn
24.3%
Solid financial position
CET1 ratio
36%
58%
5.0%
ROE
Profit margin
Leverage ratio
100.0%
High platform
availability
We focus on what's best
for the customer
A typical Avanza development team, where business and IT go hand in hand
Full expertise for their respective domain
Innovation, business development and maintenance are done within each team
They define their own mission and sets their own goals, linked with the overall vision and targets
Product
QA
specialist
Front-end
UX
Front-end
Product owner
Designer
Back-end
Back-end
Avanza Bank Holding AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the financial services sector. The Company offers a platform for savings and investments. Avanza Bank Holding is the Parent Company of the Avanza Group. The operational activities are conducted by its subsidiaries: Avanza Bank AB (publ), Forsakringsaktiebolaget Placera Media Stockholm AB and Avanza Fonder AB. The Company offers a broad range of savings products, as pension offering and mortgages. Customers are offered to save in Swedish and foreign securities and in savings accounts, with no fixed account charges and a low brokerage fee. The Company primarily targets individual investors, but also offers services for professional investors and corporate customers, such as entrepreneurs, asset managers and those who want occupational pension.