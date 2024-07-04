On Friday 12 July 07:45 CEST Avanza will publish the Interim report for January-June 2024 and is hereby inviting to a results presentation. The report will be published on www.avanza.se/ir.

Agenda (CEST)

07:45 - The interim report is published.

10:00 - Presentation of the results by CEO Gustaf Unger and CFO Anna Casselblad. Following the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions. Presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

Webcast

The presentation can be followed through this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q3h2h9kf

Telephone conference

To participate in the telephone conference, with possibility to ask questions, pre-registration is required. This is done through this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI93863084a2e848d4b62efd20a601b72a

Read more on https://investors.avanza.se/en/ir/calendar/upcoming-events/interim-report-january-june-2024/.

For further information please contact:

Sofia Svavar, Chief Communications & IR Officer, +46 8-409 420 17

E-mail: ir@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 1.9 million customers with over SEK 800 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.5 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 14 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir