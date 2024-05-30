30 May 2024
Avanza
Carnegie Savings Platform Seminar
Avanza's evolution since foundation in 1999
2
Sweden's leading platform for savings and investments
7.5% market share of the Swedish savings market
As of 31 March 2024
1,964,300
Our superior
user experience
customers
- a key success
As of 30 April 2024
factor
3
Savings capital of SEK 863 bn
As of 30 April 2024
Sweden's most satisfied savings customers for 14 consecutive years
SQI, December 2023
Avanza's strong brand - an important asset
"Which companies
do you know offer
solutions for saving in
securities?"
- Top of the industry when it comes to brand awareness among non-customers
- 17.5% of the Swedish population are customers
- Word-of-mouthcustomer acquisition very important
Once again ranked 8th in Verian's* yearly survey of Sweden's most reputable companies - and as number one in the financial industry
Avanza
Swedbank
Nordea
SEB
SHB
Skandia
LF Bank
Nordnet
Other
Danske
Brand awareness among non-customers, %
57
53
50
47
46
30
29
25
23
13
Source: The Swedish Quality
Index's savings category 2023
*Previously Kantar SIFO
4
Loyal and engaged customer base - utilised when innovating
High presence on social media through both main accounts and savings profiles keeps us close to our customers.
We work actively with tonality - speaking to Avanza should be like speaking to a friend. Our expression is:
- Simple and smart
- Up-to-dateand playful
- Human and inclusive
The daily interactions with customers are a vital part of the development of Avanza.
Low churn of 0.6% as of Q1-24~410,000 daily active users in Q1-24
The launch of one of our latest features, the analysis tab, was highly appreciated and led to much engagement on social media
5
We innovate together with our customers
Customers can sign up for beta functionality to become test users of early releases of new features and provide feedback.
When we release a new feature, we initially roll it out only to a limited number of customers, await their feedback and make improvements accordingly, before releasing it broadly.
Our "feedback buddy" system also keeps our product teams close to the customers.
We work systematically with A/B testing, sharing insights between all product teams.
We also meet with hundreds of customers for interviews and user tests each year - and conduct surveys to understand our customers' needs.
6
World-class user experience
It is in our DNA to constantly make improvements for the benefit of our customers.
Our customer experience is extremely quick, and our platform is packed with real-time data.
The key is to create an experience empowers our customers to make informed investment decisions.
We collect customer data systematically - no one else in the industry that has as much data and knowledge about retail savings and investments as Avanza.
We have a well-developed design system that allows us to maintain consistency in our product and roll out design changes within minutes.
During the past year, we have taken some major steps to make our services accessible for customers with disabilities.
7
A unique savings culture in Sweden - and good growth potential with a market share of only 7.5%
- Strong savings tradition in Sweden that has been built over many years
- Nowhere else in the world are mutual funds such a popular form of savings - and about a fourth of the Swedish population is invested in equities
- The need for savings is becoming increasingly apparent as social safety nets fray, this has been further underscored by the weakened Swedish economy the past years where many households have struggled
- Good growth potential in both existing and new customers
8
Reporting strong growth figures
SEK billion
10
Strong net inflow month by month
100,0
Net inflow well on track for another strong year
2023
2024
8
billion
80,0
6
60,0
4
SEK
40,0
2
20,0
0
0,0
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct
Nov Dec
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 4M
2024
25 000
Steady customer intake
2023
2024
20 000
15 000
10 000
5 000
0
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
SEK billion
2,5
Recurring inflow keeping steady through tough times
2,0
1,5
1,0
0,5
0,0
Q4-21Q1-22Q2-22Q3-22Q4-22Q1-23Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24
Monthly savings R12M
Premium inflows R12M
9
Net inflow to Avanza corresponded to 21% of the
total net inflow to the Swedish savings market in Q1-24
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
-20%
-40%
10
Avanza's market share of the savings capital
Avanza's market share of the net inflow
Avanza's market share of the net inflow, R12m
7,5%
Q1-14Q2-14Q3-14Q4-14Q1-15Q2-15Q3-15Q4-15Q1-16Q2-16Q3-16Q4-16Q1-17Q2-17Q3-17Q4-17Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20Q4-20Q1-21Q2-21Q3-21Q4-21Q1-22Q2-22Q3-22Q4-22Q1-23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24
The net inflow to Avanza is seasonally higher in Q3 and lower in Q2 and Q4. In Q2 this is due to dividends, tax refunds, higher pension premiums and partly annual payments to contractual pensions, which are not included in Avanza's customer offering.
21% market share of net
inflow in Q1 - to be
compared to the overall
share of 7.5%
