May: Monthly statistics*

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2024 increased by 74,700, amounting to 11,500 net new customers in May. This resulted in 1,975,800 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in May was SEK 4,980m, amounting to SEK 34,900m during 2024.
In mid-May, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published with statistics for the first quarter 2024. Avanza's share of the savings market increased to 7.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the fourth quarter 2023 and 6.7 per cent a year earlier. The share of the net inflow was 20.5 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 21.7 per cent.
Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 8.3 per cent during April 2023 - March 2024 according to statistics from Insurance Sweden. This was a decrease from 8.5 per cent during the corresponding period in the previous year. Avanza's share of the premiums paid to the entire Swedish life insurance market, including endowment insurance, during the last twelve-month period was 9.5 per cent.
May-24
Apr-24
Change month %
May-23
Change year %
No. Customers
1,975,800
1,964,300
1
1,831,900
8
Net inflow, SEKm
4,980
7,900
-37
6,310
-21
Savings capital, SEKm
891,700
862,700
3
722,400
23
of which deposits
105,100
105,000
0
93,700
12
of which Savings account
28,300
28,500
-1
12,500
126
of which external deposits
41,900
41,900
0
35,300
19
Internally financed lending, SEKm
20,500
20,600
0
19,400
6
of which margin lending
8,900
9,010
-1
8,070
10
of which mortgages
11,600
11,600
0
11,300
3
External mortgages, SEKm
19,600
19,700
-1
22,500
-13
No. of brokerage-generating
notes per trading day**
155,900
158,400
-2
153,900
1
Turnover in brokerage-generating
securities per trading day, SEKm**
3,740
4,090
-9
3,190
17
of which foreign trades, SEKm
780
800
-3
470
66
* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.
For further information please contact:
Sofia Svavar, Chief Communications & IR Officer, +46 70 761 80 53, sofia.svavar@avanza.se
Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 1.9 million customers with over SEK 800 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.5 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 14 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir
Avanza Bank Holding AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the financial services sector. The Company offers a platform for savings and investments. Avanza Bank Holding is the Parent Company of the Avanza Group. The operational activities are conducted by its subsidiaries: Avanza Bank AB (publ), Forsakringsaktiebolaget Placera Media Stockholm AB and Avanza Fonder AB. The Company offers a broad range of savings products, as pension offering and mortgages. Customers are offered to save in Swedish and foreign securities and in savings accounts, with no fixed account charges and a low brokerage fee. The Company primarily targets individual investors, but also offers services for professional investors and corporate customers, such as entrepreneurs, asset managers and those who want occupational pension.