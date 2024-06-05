May: Monthly statistics*

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2024 increased by 74,700, amounting to 11,500 net new customers in May. This resulted in 1,975,800 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in May was SEK 4,980m, amounting to SEK 34,900m during 2024.

In mid-May, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published with statistics for the first quarter 2024. Avanza's share of the savings market increased to 7.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the fourth quarter 2023 and 6.7 per cent a year earlier. The share of the net inflow was 20.5 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 21.7 per cent.

Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 8.3 per cent during April 2023 - March 2024 according to statistics from Insurance Sweden. This was a decrease from 8.5 per cent during the corresponding period in the previous year. Avanza's share of the premiums paid to the entire Swedish life insurance market, including endowment insurance, during the last twelve-month period was 9.5 per cent.

May-24 Apr-24 Change

month % May-23 Change

year % No. Customers 1,975,800 1,964,300 1 1,831,900 8 Net inflow, SEKm 4,980 7,900 -37 6,310 -21 Savings capital, SEKm 891,700 862,700 3 722,400 23 of which deposits 105,100 105,000 0 93,700 12 of which Savings account 28,300 28,500 -1 12,500 126 of which external deposits 41,900 41,900 0 35,300 19 Internally financed lending, SEKm 20,500 20,600 0 19,400 6 of which margin lending 8,900 9,010 -1 8,070 10 of which mortgages 11,600 11,600 0 11,300 3 External mortgages, SEKm 19,600 19,700 -1 22,500 -13 No. of brokerage-generating

notes per trading day** 155,900 158,400 -2 153,900 1 Turnover in brokerage-generating

securities per trading day, SEKm** 3,740 4,090 -9 3,190 17 of which foreign trades, SEKm 780 800 -3 470 66

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

