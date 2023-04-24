Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    AZA   SE0012454072

AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(AZA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:46 2023-04-21 am EDT
234.60 SEK   +0.56%
01:57aAvanza Bank : Company presentation, April 2023
PU
01:46aAvanza Bank Holding Ab (publ) : Interim Report January–March 2023
AQ
04/20Avanza Bank Holding – Consensus estimates Q1 2023
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Avanza Bank : Company presentation, April 2023

04/24/2023 | 01:57am EDT
April 2023

Company presentation and investment story

Overview

Avanza's evolution since foundation in 1999

2

Overview

Sweden's leading platform for savings and investments

No. 1 long-term target to have the

most satisfied savings customers in Sweden -

won for the last 13 consecutive years

SEK 716 bn in savings

1,817,800 capital customers

648

market share of the

employees and

eNPS of

6.4% Swedish savings market

58

3

Overview

Over 80 000 investment opportunities, together with decision-makingtools, inspiration and education

Securities

Retirement plans

Mortgages and

trading

margin lending

Mutual funds

Savings accounts

4

Overview

We focus on decision-making tools for our customers

  1. The Avanza Academy
  1. The Avanza blog, podcasts and Avanza Play o Auto funds
    o Portfolio generator o Stock generator
    o Independent news site Placera

5

Disclaimer

Avanza Bank Holding AB published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 05:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 582 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2023 2 086 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2023 49 393 M 4 790 M 4 790 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 4,09%
Capitalization 36 743 M 3 563 M 3 563 M
EV / Sales 2023 24,0x
EV / Sales 2024 23,4x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 234,60 SEK
Average target price 221,89 SEK
Spread / Average Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rikard Valdemar Josefson Chief Executive Officer
Anna Casselblad Chief Financial Officer
Sven Johan Gösta Hagströmer Chairman
Peter Almqvist Chief Information Officer
Gunnar Jonny Olsson Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)4.92%3 563
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-4.97%22 705
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.72%14 984
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.20%8 943
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.8.79%6 507
LAZARD LTD1.67%3 070
