Avanza Bank : Company presentation, April 2023
April 2023
Company presentation and
investment story
Overview
Avanza's evolution since foundation in
1999
Overview
Sweden's
leading platform for savings and investments
No. 1 long-term target to have the
most satisfied savings customers in Sweden -
won for the last 13 consecutive years
SEK
716 bn in savings
1,817,800
capital customers
648
market share of the
employees and
eNPS of
6.4% Swedish savings market
58
Overview
Over 80 000 investment opportunities , together with decision-making tools, inspiration and education
Securities
Retirement plans
Mortgages and
trading
margin lending
Mutual funds
Savings accounts
4
Overview
We focus on decision-making tools for our customers
The Avanza Academy
The Avanza blog, podcasts and Avanza Play o Auto funds
o Portfolio generator o Stock generator
o Independent news site Placera
Sales 2023
3 582 M
347 M
347 M
Net income 2023
2 086 M
202 M
202 M
Net Debt 2023
49 393 M
4 790 M
4 790 M
P/E ratio 2023
17,8x
Yield 2023
4,09%
Capitalization
36 743 M
3 563 M
3 563 M
EV / Sales 2023
24,0x
EV / Sales 2024
23,4x
Nbr of Employees
635
Free-Float
81,4%
Chart AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
234,60 SEK
Average target price
221,89 SEK
Spread / Average Target
-5,42%
