  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZA   SE0012454072

AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(AZA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:07:58 2023-02-21 am EST
271.90 SEK   +0.55%
11:01aAvanza Bank : Company presentation, February 2023
PU
02/20Nomination Committee's proposal concerning Board of Directors and Chair of Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ)
AQ
01/26Avanza and ARK Invest launch fund focused on disruptive innovation that is changing the world
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avanza Bank : Company presentation, February 2023

02/21/2023 | 11:01am EST
February 2023

Company presentation and investment story

Overview

Avanza's evolution since foundation in 1999

2

Overview

Sweden's leading platform for savings and investments

No. 1 long-term target to have the

most satisfied savings customers in Sweden -

won for the last 13 consecutive years

SEK 712 bn in savings

1,790,800 capital customers

635

market share of the

employees and

eNPS of

6.4% Swedish savings market

58

3

Overview

Over 80 000 investment opportunities, together with decision-makingtools, inspiration and education

Securities

Retirement plans

Mortgages and

trading

margin lending

Mutual funds

Savings accounts

4

Overview

We focus on decision-making tools for our customers

  1. The Avanza Academy
  1. The Avanza blog, podcasts and Avanza Play o Auto funds
    o Portfolio generator o Stock generator
    o Independent news site Placera

5

Disclaimer

Avanza Bank Holding AB published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
