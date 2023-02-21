Avanza Bank : Company presentation, February 2023
February 2023
Company presentation and
investment story
Overview
Avanza's evolution since foundation in
1999
Overview
Sweden's
leading platform for savings and investments
No. 1 long-term target to have the
most satisfied savings customers in Sweden -
won for the last 13 consecutive years
SEK
712 bn in savings
1,790,800
capital customers
635
market share of the
employees and
eNPS of
6.4% Swedish savings market
58
Overview
Over 80 000 investment opportunities , together with decision-making tools, inspiration and education
Securities
Retirement plans
Mortgages and
trading
margin lending
Mutual funds
Savings accounts
4
Overview
We focus on decision-making tools for our customers
The Avanza Academy
The Avanza blog, podcasts and Avanza Play o Auto funds
o Portfolio generator o Stock generator
o Independent news site Placera
Sales 2022
2 944 M
285 M
285 M
Net income 2022
1 601 M
155 M
155 M
Net Debt 2022
54 599 M
5 284 M
5 284 M
P/E ratio 2022
26,4x
Yield 2022
2,72%
Capitalization
42 350 M
4 099 M
4 099 M
EV / Sales 2022
32,9x
EV / Sales 2023
26,6x
Nbr of Employees
635
Free-Float
81,4%
Chart AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Technical analysis trends AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
270,40 SEK
Average target price
203,63 SEK
Spread / Average Target
-24,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.