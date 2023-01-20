Advanced search
    AZA   SE0012454072

AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(AZA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:58:01 2023-01-20 am EST
232.45 SEK   +10.06%
Avanza Bank : Company presentation, January 2023
PU
01:46aAvanza Bank Holding Ab (publ) : Preliminary Financial Statement 2022
AQ
01/17Avanza Bank Holding – Consensus estimates Q4 2022
AQ
Avanza Bank : Company presentation, January 2023

01/20/2023 | 03:11am EST
January 2023

Company presentation and investment story

Overview

Avanza's evolution since foundation in 1999

2

Overview

Sweden's leading platform for savings and investments

No. 1 long-term target to have the

most satisfied savings customers in Sweden -

won for the last 13 consecutive years

SEK 664 bn in savings

1,776,700 capital customers

635

market share of the

employees and

eNPS of

6.3% Swedish savings market

58

3

Overview

Over 80 000 investment opportunities, together with decision-makingtools, inspiration and education

Securities

Retirement plans

Mortgages and

trading

margin lending

Mutual funds

Savings accounts

4

Overview

We focus on decision-making tools for our customers

  1. The Avanza Academy
  1. The Avanza blog, podcasts and Avanza Play o Auto funds
    o Portfolio generator o Stock generator
    o Independent news site Placera

5

Disclaimer

Avanza Bank Holding AB published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 944 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2022 1 601 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 54 599 M 5 269 M 5 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 3,48%
Capitalization 33 078 M 3 192 M 3 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 29,8x
EV / Sales 2023 26,3x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 211,20 SEK
Average target price 190,75 SEK
Spread / Average Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rikard Valdemar Josefson Chief Executive Officer
Anna Casselblad Chief Financial Officer
Sven Johan Gösta Hagströmer Chairman
Peter Almqvist Chief Information Officer
Gunnar Jonny Olsson Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-5.55%3 192
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-10.99%22 465
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.8.17%15 594
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.83%9 889
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.10.80%6 630
LAZARD LTD12.46%3 350