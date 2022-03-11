UK shares jump as strong economic growth lifts risk appetite

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
March 11 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Friday as Britain's
economy rebounded more than expected, raising the prospects of a
rate hike next week, while the mid-cap index was on course for
its best weekly performance in more than a year.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.7% in early
trading, rising 2.5% so far in the week. The FTSE mid-cap index
climbed 0.9% and was on track for its best week since
February 2021.
Data showed that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8%
in month-on-month terms in January after a 0.2% decline in
December. That was the strongest monthly expansion since June
and more than forecast by any economist in a Reuters poll, which
had pointed to growth of 0.2%.
"GDP figures could make it easier for the central bank to
hike rates, but I think they're looking beyond this and will be
focused on what the effects of this Ukraine situation are, and I
don't believe that to be very bullish," said Keith Temperton, a
sales trader at Forte Securities.
"With energy prices maintaining sort of extended high
levels, it's going to be a major headwind for the economy, not
just for UK but for global as well."
Energy stocks climbed 2.4%, rising nearly 8%
so far this week, supported by a rally in oil prices as Russia's
invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of supply disruption through
the global energy market.
UK shares have outperformed their peers in the United States
and the rest of Europe so far this year, as robust oil prices
supported the commodity-heavy index.
Base metal miners jumped 2.2% with Glencore
, Anglo American, Rio Tinto up between
0.8% and 1.6%, tracking strong metal prices.
Among individual stocks, Avast rose 0.2% after the
cybersecurity firm joined a growing number of Western companies
in suspending operations in Russia and Belarus amid the Ukraine
crisis.
Berkeley rose 0.8% after the housebuilder joined
bigger rivals in highlighting persistent strong demand in an
under-supplied housing market, but flagged worries around
broadening inflationary risks, supply chain disruptions and
cladding issues.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)