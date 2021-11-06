Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Avation PLC
  News
  Summary
    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report
06:08a06/11/21 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/01Avation plc - response to media speculation
AQ
10/29Avation Denies Reports of Aircraft Leasing Problems
MT
06/11/21 Notice of Annual General Meeting

11/06/2021
Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces that it will be holding its annual general meeting at 9.00 a.m. (UK time) on 1 December 2021, at 65 Kampong Bahru Road, Singapore 169370 ("AGM").

Copies of the following documents have been posted to shareholders and a notice of meeting is available on our website www.avation.net/notices.html:

  • Notice of AGM
  • Form of proxy for use at the AGM

The Company's Annual Report for 2021 is available on the Company's website at www.avation.net/reports.html.

ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 10:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
