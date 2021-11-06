06/11/21 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Via RNS and SGXNET
AVATION PLC
("Avation" or "the Company")
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces that it will be holding its annual general meeting at 9.00 a.m. (UK time) on 1 December 2021, at 65 Kampong Bahru Road, Singapore 169370 ("AGM").
Copies of the following documents have been posted to shareholders and a notice of meeting is available on our website www.avation.net/notices.html:
Notice of AGM
Form of proxy for use at the AGM
The Company's Annual Report for 2021 is available on the Company's website at www.avation.net/reports.html.
Enquiries:
Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman
+65 6252 2077
Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net
Notes to Editors:
Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.
