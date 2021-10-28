27/10/21 Publication of ESG Report and Audited Financial Statements

Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

PUBLICATION OF ESG REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP) the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company confirms audit completion and publication of its unqualified audited financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2021. The Company has also published an updated ESG report. The financial statements and ESG report are published on the Company website at www.avation.net. The most resent ESG rating for Avation from MSCI is BB.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.