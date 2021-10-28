Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avation PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/27 11:35:07 am
108 GBX   --.--%
02:21a27/10/21 Publication of ESG Report and Audited Financial Statements
PU
10/20AVATION : Sale of one airbus a220 aircraft
AQ
10/19AVATION : Completes Sale of Aircraft Leased To Latvia's airBaltic
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

27/10/21 Publication of ESG Report and Audited Financial Statements

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

PUBLICATION OF ESG REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP) the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company confirms audit completion and publication of its unqualified audited financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2021. The Company has also published an updated ESG report. The financial statements and ESG report are published on the Company website at www.avation.net. The most resent ESG rating for Avation from MSCI is BB.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVATION PLC
02:21a27/10/21 Publication of ESG Report and Audited Financial Statements
PU
10/20AVATION : Sale of one airbus a220 aircraft
AQ
10/19AVATION : Completes Sale of Aircraft Leased To Latvia's airBaltic
MT
10/19AVATION : 19/10/21 Sale of one Airbus A220 aircraft
PU
10/13AVATION : 'Avation' or 'the Company') EX VIRGIN ATR DELIVERED TO AIRLINE
AQ
10/12AVATION : Delivers ATR 72-500 Aircraft to Australia's Hevilift
MT
10/12AVATION : 12/10/21 Ex Virgin ATR delivered to airline
PU
10/01AVATION : Unaudited financial results for the year ended 30 june 2021 and interim manageme..
AQ
09/30AVATION : 30/09/21 Response to analyst questions from Investor update call
PU
09/30AVATION : 30/09/21 Financial Results for the Year ended June 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 84,5 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 18,5 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2021 760 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,11x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 75,0 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,87x
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart AVATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 108,00 GBX
Average target price 149,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard John Wolanski Finance Director
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVATION PLC-14.62%103
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.84%25 327
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.03%21 266
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.31%15 760
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.08%15 266
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.5.94%15 151