    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:35:09 am
88.5 GBX   +0.57%
Avation : 02/01/22 Philippine Airlines exits bankruptcy

01/02/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES EXITS BANKRUPTCY

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, advises that its customer Philippine Airlines Ltd ("PAL") has excited bankruptcy and has received court approval for its restructuring plan which was effective 31 December 2021.

Pursuant to an agreement with Avation, PAL has retained a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on lease from Avation in accordance with the restructuring plan.

Under the terms of the restructuring Avation has been collecting monthly rent on the aircraft based on hourly rates of utilisation in the period from September 2021. PAL is up to date with these payments. Avation is also entitled to receive a cash payment, in or around January 2022, relating to utilisation for the period of 1 September 2020 to 3 September 2021 along with a promissory note for 25% of the aggregate rent outstanding for the period prior to 1 September 2020.

The lease will continue to until the original scheduled termination date, from 1 March 2022 the lease payments will revert to a fixed market rate rent along with cash maintenance reserves.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "The restructuring of Philippine Airlines Ltd is a significantly recovery and positive development for our investment in a Boeing 777- 300ER aircraft."

ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors: Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
