    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
Avation : 12/10/21 Ex Virgin ATR delivered to airline

10/12/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

EX VIRGIN ATR DELIVERED TO AIRLINE

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announces that it has today delivered an ATR 72-500 aircraft with manufacturer serial number 974 to the Australian airline Hevilift. This aircraft is a former Virgin Australia aircraft that was retrieved by the Company following the administration of Virgin Australia. This is the third Avation aircraft being leased by Hevilift as previously announced on 16 August 2021.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are pleased to deliver this aircraft to our customer, Hevilift, an existing and valued airline. We see the beginnings of a recovery in the air travel industry, notably in the regional sector where the ATR 72 is the optimal aircraft".

ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 05:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 84,5 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 18,5 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net Debt 2021 760 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,80x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 69,5 M 94,7 M 94,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,81x
EV / Sales 2022 8,79x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 72,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard John Wolanski Finance Director
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVATION PLC-20.95%95
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.41%27 663
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.54%21 985
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.13.71%15 909
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.52%12 198
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.13.89%12 159