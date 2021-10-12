Avation : 12/10/21 Ex Virgin ATR delivered to airline

Via RNS and SGXNET

EX VIRGIN ATR DELIVERED TO AIRLINE

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announces that it has today delivered an ATR 72-500 aircraft with manufacturer serial number 974 to the Australian airline Hevilift. This aircraft is a former Virgin Australia aircraft that was retrieved by the Company following the administration of Virgin Australia. This is the third Avation aircraft being leased by Hevilift as previously announced on 16 August 2021.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are pleased to deliver this aircraft to our customer, Hevilift, an existing and valued airline. We see the beginnings of a recovery in the air travel industry, notably in the regional sector where the ATR 72 is the optimal aircraft".

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.