Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avation PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 11:35:02 am
108.5 GBX   --.--%
02:16aAVATION : 16/11/21 Sale of three ATR 72-600 aircraft
PU
11/12Avation plc - sale of airbus a321 aircraft
AQ
11/1111/11/21 Sale of Airbus A321 aircraft
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avation : 16/11/21 Sale of three ATR 72-600 aircraft

11/16/2021 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC ("Avation" or "the Company")

SALE OF THREE ATR 72-600 AIRCRAFT

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP) the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announces that, further to the announcement of 30 September 2021, it has signed agreements for the sale of three ATR 72-600 aircraft to Aegean Airlines S.A. of Greece ("Aegean").

These aircraft are three of the five ATR 72-600 aircraft returned to the Company following the voluntary administration of Virgin Australia in 2020. They will be delivered to Aegean over the coming months following maintenance and preparation. The sale and purchase agreements remain subject to customary conditions precedent to be satisfied on each delivery.

Executive Chairman Jeff Chatfield said "Avation is pleased to announce this further disposal of unutilised assets, which releases tied up equity and allows the Company to re-focus on future growth."

-

ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVATION PLC
02:16aAVATION : 16/11/21 Sale of three ATR 72-600 aircraft
PU
11/12Avation plc - sale of airbus a321 aircraft
AQ
11/1111/11/21 Sale of Airbus A321 aircraft
PU
11/11Avation Completes Sale Of Airbus A321 Aircraft
MT
11/08Avation plc - notice of annual general meeting
AQ
11/0606/11/21 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/01Avation plc - response to media speculation
AQ
10/29Avation Denies Reports of Aircraft Leasing Problems
MT
10/2929/10/21 Response to media speculation
PU
10/2827/10/21 Publication of ESG Report and Audited Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 22,1 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2022 814 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21,1x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 75,4 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
EV / Sales 2023 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart AVATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 108,50 GBX
Average target price 149,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard John Wolanski Finance Director
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVATION PLC-14.23%101
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.40%27 030
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.17%21 624
AIR CHINA LIMITED-6.72%17 067
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.16.72%16 346
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.33%16 293