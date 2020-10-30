Log in
Avation PLC    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/29 12:35:11 pm
96 GBX   -2.04%
AVATION : 30/10/20 Publication of Final Results
10/23AVATION : 23/10/20 Unaudited Financial Results for Year ended 30 June
10/19AVATION : 19/10/20 Senior Notes Advisors
Avation : 30/10/20 Publication of Final Results

10/30/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

PUBLICATION OF FINAL RESULTS

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP) the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company confirms audit completion and sign off of the final results for the year ending 30 June 2020. The results are published on the Company website at www.avation.net

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:29:07 UTC

