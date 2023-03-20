Advanced search
    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:19:51 2023-03-20 am EDT
119.60 GBX   -1.16%
06:26aAvation ATR72-600 aircraft lease deal delivered to customer
AN
03/10Avation plc - director's senior notes dealing
AQ
03/09Avation plc - warrant grant and directors dealing
AQ
Avation ATR72-600 aircraft lease deal delivered to customer

03/20/2023 | 06:26am EDT
Avation PLC - Singapore-based passenger aircraft leasing firm - Says the lease of ATR72-600 aircraft has been delivered to a new airline customer in the Pacific Region. The lease agreement is for an ATR 72-600 aircraft that was repossessed in August 2022, following the default of an airline in Myanmar. The lease began on March 18.

Chair Jeff Chatfield says: "We are pleased to have delivered this aircraft to a new customer. The management remains confident of placing or selling the two remaining unutilised aircraft before 30 June 2023."

Current stock price: 119.60 pence, down 1.2% in London on Monday morning

12-month change: up 41%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AVATION PLC -1.16% 119.6 Delayed Quote.24.74%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.85% 5701.46 Real-time Quote.1.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 106 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 837 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 84,9 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,69x
EV / Sales 2024 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 79,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Michael Dela Cruz Head-Technical
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVATION PLC24.74%103
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.62%27 550
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.04%22 723
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.30%21 033
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED13.19%18 883
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC14.62%16 987