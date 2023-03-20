Avation ATR72-600 aircraft lease deal delivered to customer

Avation PLC - Singapore-based passenger aircraft leasing firm - Says the lease of ATR72-600 aircraft has been delivered to a new airline customer in the Pacific Region. The lease agreement is for an ATR 72-600 aircraft that was repossessed in August 2022, following the default of an airline in Myanmar. The lease began on March 18.

Chair Jeff Chatfield says: "We are pleased to have delivered this aircraft to a new customer. The management remains confident of placing or selling the two remaining unutilised aircraft before 30 June 2023."

Current stock price: 119.60 pence, down 1.2% in London on Monday morning

12-month change: up 41%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

