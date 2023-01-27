Avation chief commercial officer Mahoney leaves role

Avation PLC - Singapore-based passenger aircraft leasing firm - Chief commercial officer Roderick Mahoney sells 148,667 shares for 115.19 pence each for a total of GBP172,305 as he retires from his role. Mahoney continues to serve as a non-executive director and board member of Avation. The company appoints Head of Commercial Development Soeren Ferre to the role of chief commercial officer.

Current stock price: 121.90 pence, up 2.4% on Friday

12-month change: up 39%

