    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:41:31 2023-01-27 am EST
121.90 GBX   +2.44%
05:44aAvation chief commercial officer Mahoney leaves role
AN
04:44aAvation Raises Tender Cap for Offer to Purchase Notes to $100 Million
MT
2022Avation plc - sale of two atr aircraft and response to analyst question
AQ
Avation chief commercial officer Mahoney leaves role

01/27/2023 | 05:44am EST
Avation PLC - Singapore-based passenger aircraft leasing firm - Chief commercial officer Roderick Mahoney sells 148,667 shares for 115.19 pence each for a total of GBP172,305 as he retires from his role. Mahoney continues to serve as a non-executive director and board member of Avation. The company appoints Head of Commercial Development Soeren Ferre to the role of chief commercial officer.

Current stock price: 121.90 pence, up 2.4% on Friday

12-month change: up 39%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AVATION PLC 2.44% 121.9 Delayed Quote.21.65%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.96% 5903.09 Real-time Quote.3.30%
Financials
Sales 2023 109 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2023 -9,30 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2023 836 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,95x
Yield 2023 6,02%
Capitalization 82,7 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,44x
EV / Sales 2024 7,70x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 77,4%
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Michael Dela Cruz Head-Technical
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVATION PLC21.65%102
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.14%29 326
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.35%25 204
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 897
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC26.95%19 224
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 919