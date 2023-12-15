Avation PLC - Singapore-headquartered commercial passenger aircraft leasing company - Refinances four leased aircraft under a loan facility for a portfolio of aircraft provided by Investec Bank PLC. The interest rate on the loans has been fixed at drawdown and the loans mature between May 2026 and November 2027. Chair Jeff Chatfield says: "We are pleased to complete this refinancing in the ordinary course of business with a leading bank. Our view is the bank market remains constructive for routine aircraft finance transactions."

Current stock price: 123.98 pence, up 1.6% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 26%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

