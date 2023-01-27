Avation increases tender offer for medium-term notes

Avation PLC - Singapore-based passenger aircraft leasing firm - Increases cap for tender offer of medium-term notes to USD100.0 million from USD60.0 million. Total consideration will now be set at a fixed price of USD860 for each USD1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered.

Current stock price: 122.00 pence, up 2.5% in London on Friday morning

12 month change: up 39%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

