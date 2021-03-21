Log in
Avation : 22/03/21 Lease delivery of new ATR 72 aircraft

03/21/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

LEASE DELIVERY OF NEW ATR 72 AIRCRAFT

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announces that it has delivered a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, with manufacturer's serial number 1591, to the South Asian airline US-Bangla Airlines. The operating lease for this aircraft is at market rates.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are pleased to complete this third operating lease transaction with US-Bangla Airlines. We are starting to observe recovery in the air travel industry, notably in the regional sector where the ATR 72 is the best-suited aircraft. This aircraft is new and is unencumbered."

ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 03:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
