Avation : 22/03/21 Lease delivery of new ATR 72 aircraft

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

LEASE DELIVERY OF NEW ATR 72 AIRCRAFT

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announces that it has delivered a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, with manufacturer's serial number 1591, to the South Asian airline US-Bangla Airlines. The operating lease for this aircraft is at market rates.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are pleased to complete this third operating lease transaction with US-Bangla Airlines. We are starting to observe recovery in the air travel industry, notably in the regional sector where the ATR 72 is the best-suited aircraft. This aircraft is new and is unencumbered."

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

