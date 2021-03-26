Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avation PLC    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/25 12:35:07 pm
103 GBX   +4.04%
01:23aAVATION  : 26/03/21 Senior Notes maturity extension - completion
PU
03/21AVATION  : 22/03/21 Lease delivery of new ATR 72 aircraft
PU
03/18AVATION  : 18/03/21 Admission of new Ordinary Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avation : 26/03/21 Senior Notes maturity extension - completion

03/26/2021 | 01:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Via RNS and SGXNET

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

SENIOR NOTES MATURITY EXTENSION - COMPLETION

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces that, further to the announcement made on 3 March 2021 confirming receipt of the requisite consents in respect of its consent solicitation exercise with the holders of the 6.5% senior notes due May 2021 issued by Avation Capital S.A. under the group's global medium term note programme (the "Notes"), it has now signed the Supplemental Trust Deed and all other relevant documents to give effect to the proposals outlined in the Company's announcement of 9 February 2021 (the "Proposals").

We therefore announce that, as of 25 March 2021, the Proposals have come into effect and are now operative including, the extension of the maturity date of the Notes from 15 May 2021 to 31 October 2026, the amendments to the bond terms (including the adjustment to the coupon) and the grant of additional security.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore which owns and manages a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft leased to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available atwww.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 05:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVATION PLC
01:23aAVATION  : 26/03/21 Senior Notes maturity extension - completion
PU
03/21AVATION  : 22/03/21 Lease delivery of new ATR 72 aircraft
PU
03/18AVATION  : 18/03/21 Admission of new Ordinary Shares
PU
02/12AVATION  : Fitch Downgrades Avation to C from CC on 'Distressed' Debt Exchange
MT
02/11AVATION  : S&P Downgrades Avation to CC from CCC- on 'Distressed' Debt Restructu..
MT
02/09AVATION  : 09/02/21 Notice of General Meeting
PU
02/09AVATION  : 09/02/21 Senior Notes maturity extension
PU
02/08AVATION  : Secures Eight-Year Aircraft Leasing Contract With Asian Customer
MT
02/08AVATION  : 08/02/21 Aircraft placement
PU
01/22AVATION  : S&P Downgrades Avation to CCC- from CCC as Senior Notes Near Maturity..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 83,8 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 18,5 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2021 762 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,98x
Yield 2021 8,85%
Capitalization 71,6 M 98,3 M 98,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,96x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart AVATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 170,00 GBX
Last Close Price 103,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard John Wolanski Finance Director
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVATION PLC-18.58%112
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.91%32 426
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.03%22 351
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.60%19 408
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.70%17 517
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED20.13%15 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ