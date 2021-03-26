Avation : 26/03/21 Senior Notes maturity extension - completion

Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

SENIOR NOTES MATURITY EXTENSION - COMPLETION

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces that, further to the announcement made on 3 March 2021 confirming receipt of the requisite consents in respect of its consent solicitation exercise with the holders of the 6.5% senior notes due May 2021 issued by Avation Capital S.A. under the group's global medium term note programme (the "Notes"), it has now signed the Supplemental Trust Deed and all other relevant documents to give effect to the proposals outlined in the Company's announcement of 9 February 2021 (the "Proposals").

We therefore announce that, as of 25 March 2021, the Proposals have come into effect and are now operative including, the extension of the maturity date of the Notes from 15 May 2021 to 31 October 2026, the amendments to the bond terms (including the adjustment to the coupon) and the grant of additional security.

