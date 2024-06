Avation PLC is a Singapore-based commercial passenger aircraft leasing company. The Company manages a fleet of approximately 36 aircraft. The Company leases aircraft to 17 airline customers spread across 14 countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Its customers include easyJet, Eva Air, Philippine Airlines, Alliance Air India, Vietjet Air, Fiji Airways, Mandarin Airlines, Cebu Pacific, airBaltic and Danish Air Transport. The Company’s fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. The Company’s fleet includes Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft, Boeing 737 NG and 777-300ER aircraft and ATR 72 aircraft. Its subsidiaries include Avation Capital S.A., Capital Lease Aviation Limited, Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd., AVAP Leasing (Asia) Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) II Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) III Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) IV Limited, Capital MSN 4033 II Limited and others.

Sector Airlines