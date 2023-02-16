Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avation PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:19:44 2023-02-16 am EST
117.00 GBX   +1.30%
05:20aAvation sells Boeing 737-800 in move to newer low CO2 fleet
AN
02/10Avation extends tender offer for senior notes to February 17
AN
02/10Avation Extends $100 Million Tender Offer for 2026 Notes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avation sells Boeing 737-800 in move to newer low CO2 fleet

02/16/2023 | 05:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Avation PLC on Thursday said it has sold a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, as it looks to transition to newer low-carbon emission planes.

The Singapore-based passenger aircraft leasing firm said that the aircraft made by Boeing Co was 13 years old and off-lease, after being repossessed from an airline in Covid-related difficulty. The aircraft was unencumbered; the sale further reduces Avation's inventory of off-lease aircraft from four to three.

"We are pleased to conclude the sale of this aircraft in furtherance of our desire to transition to newer low CO2 aircraft. Our transitions team successfully managed to repossess the aircraft and swiftly shop visit both engines and the airframe. This sale is in line with our management objective to transition, lease or sell any remaining off-lease aircraft by June 30," said Chair Jeff Chatfield.

Avation did not specify for how much it sold the aircraft.

Avation shares were trading 1.3% higher at 117.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVATION PLC 1.30% 117 Delayed Quote.19.07%
BOEING -0.46% 217.44 Delayed Quote.14.68%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.75% 5756.64 Real-time Quote.5.24%
Financials
Sales 2023 107 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 845 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,58x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 81,1 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,69x
EV / Sales 2024 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart AVATION PLC
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 115,50 GBX
Average target price 220,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Michael Dela Cruz Head-Technical
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVATION PLC19.07%97
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.15%28 468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.75%24 951
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%22 608
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.42%18 418
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.91%18 268