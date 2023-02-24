Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Avation PLC
News
Summary
AVAP
GB00B196F554
AVATION PLC
(AVAP)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
10:27:53 2023-02-24 am EST
126.30
GBX
+9.35%
06:22a
Avation expects annual results ahead of expectations
AN
05:45a
GBP/USD Could Stabilize as Implied Volatility Falls
DJ
04:46a
FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain; IAG Falls
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
02/24/2023 | 10:50am EST
Monday 27 February
Associated British Foods PLC
Trading Statement
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC
Half Year Results
Bunzl PLC
Full Year Results
Centralnic Group PLC
Full Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Half Year Results
DX Group PLC
Half Year Results
GlobalData PLC
Full Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLC
Full Year Results
Kosmos Energy Ltd
Full Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLC
Full Year Results
RHI Magnesita NV
Full Year Results
Senior PLC
Full Year Results
Tuesday 28 February
abrdn PLC
Full Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLC
Q1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd
Half Year Results
boohoo Group PLC
Full Year Results
Cap-XX Ltd
Half Year Results
Croda International PLC
Full Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLC
Full Year Results
Derwent London PLC
Full Year Results
Hutchmed (China) Ltd
Full Year Results
Intertek Group PLC
Full Year Results
Kitwave Group PLC
Full Year Results
Man Group PLC
Full Year Results
McBride PLC
Half Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
Full Year Results
Ocado Group PLC
Full Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd
Full Year Results
Rotork PLC
Full Year Results
Serco Group PLC
Full Year Results
St James's Place PLC
Full Year Results
S-Ventures PLC
Full Year Results
Travis Perkins PLC
Full Year Results
Uniphar PLC
Full Year Results
Unite Group PLC
Full Year Results
Videndum PLC
Full Year Results
XP Power Ltd
Full Year Results
Wednesday 1 March
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Capital & Counties Properties PLC
Full Year Results
GetBusy PLC
Full Year Results
Glenveagh Properties PLC
Full Year Results
Global Invacom Group Ltd
Full Year Results
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC
Half Year Results
International Personal Finance PLC
Full Year Results
Nichols PLC
Full Year Results
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Persimmon PLC
Full Year Results
Rathbones Group PLC
Full Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Full Year Results
Ricardo PLC
Half Year Results
Weir Group PLC
Full Year Results
Thursday 2 March
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Apax Global Alpha Ltd
Full Year Results
Beazley PLC
Full Year Results
Brooks Macdonald Group PLC
Half Year Results
Cairn Homes PLC
Full Year Results
Capita PLC
Full Year Results
Capital & Regional PLC
Full Year Results
Coats Group PLC
Full Year Results
CRH PLC
Full Year Results
Flutter Entertainment PLC
Full Year Results
Funding Circle Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Grafton Group PLC
Full Year Results
Haleon PLC
Full Year Results
Hunting PLC
Full Year Results
ITV PLC
Full Year Results
London Stock Exchange Group PLC
Full Year Results
Melrose Industries PLC
Full Year Results
Metro Bank PLC
Full Year Results
National Express Group PLC
Full Year Results
PPHE Hotel Group Ltd
Full Year Results
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund PLC
Full Year Results
Schroders PLC
Full Year Results
Spire Healthcare Group PLC
Full Year Results
Taylor Wimpey PLC
Full Year Results
Tritax Big Box REIT PLC
Full Year Results
Tyman PLC
Full Year Results
Vesuvius PLC
Full Year Results
Friday 3 March
Avation PLC
Half Year Results
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Full Year Results
IMI PLC
Full Year Results
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC
Half Year Results
Pearson PLC
Full Year Results
Rightmove PLC
Full Year Results
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABRDN PLC
0.10%
210.2
10.91%
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC
-0.63%
158
-4.22%
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED
-1.34%
176.2
-5.20%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
-0.59%
1940
23.70%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
0.31%
191.095
23.66%
AVATION PLC
9.35%
126.3
19.07%
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP PLC
0.00%
142.5
4.78%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
9.75%
36.71
-9.59%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
0.32%
136.94
0.37%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC
-2.24%
47.9
38.30%
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
-0.32%
1946.2
-7.90%
BUNZL PLC
-0.07%
2998
8.74%
CAIRN HOMES PLC
-2.24%
82.9
7.75%
CAP-XX LIMITED
-2.26%
2.981
-18.12%
CAPITA PLC
-1.40%
28.4456
18.88%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
4.12%
139
-14.42%
COATS GROUP PLC
0.25%
73.988
11.48%
CRH PLC
-0.55%
3855
17.48%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
-1.01%
6862
5.00%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
1.13%
4.02
21.56%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
-1.09%
3088
19.10%
DERWENT LONDON PLC
-0.16%
2562
8.28%
DX (GROUP) PLC
0.00%
28.375
2.56%
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
-3.06%
310.2
6.67%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
-6.10%
13085
23.34%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
0.52%
58
4.91%
GETBUSY PLC
-2.13%
75.85
25.00%
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
1.58%
0.965
12.29%
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED
-4.17%
0.046
-12.73%
GLOBALDATA PLC
3.11%
1258
2.13%
GRAFTON GROUP PLC
0.02%
931.175
18.01%
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
0.45%
1.105
-3.08%
HALEON PLC
-0.67%
327.35
0.64%
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
9.14%
1.85
-5.83%
HUNTING PLC
5.28%
336.5
-3.30%
IMI PLC
1.43%
1557
19.18%
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC
1.88%
97.1889
30.51%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
-1.13%
4358
9.27%
ITV PLC
-1.71%
87.56
18.52%
KITWAVE GROUP PLC
0.00%
222
15.63%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
-1.40%
7.41
17.92%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
0.21%
7516
5.10%
MAN GROUP LIMITED
-2.15%
246.2
17.50%
MCBRIDE PLC
-0.33%
23.273
13.90%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
-0.14%
146.7
9.18%
METRO BANK PLC
-0.59%
142.181
18.02%
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC
0.17%
313.518
-0.48%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
-1.23%
120.6
-6.08%
NICHOLS PLC
0.00%
1000
-6.76%
OCADO GROUP PLC
-2.95%
619.868
3.47%
PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-2.19%
625
9.23%
PEARSON PLC
1.19%
919.6
-3.32%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
-0.39%
2.57
42.54%
PERSIMMON PLC
-0.82%
1397
15.74%
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
1.46%
1040
-18.65%
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
6.75%
304.225
-1.72%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC
-0.96%
2065
2.46%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
0.66%
5807
0.21%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
-1.12%
2640
20.05%
RICARDO PLC
2.49%
576
16.84%
RIGHTMOVE PLC
-0.64%
560.2
10.36%
ROTORK PLC
-0.73%
325.2
6.85%
SCHRODERS PLC
-1.08%
487.2
12.84%
SENIOR PLC
0.12%
161.6
28.91%
SERCO GROUP PLC
-0.27%
149.8
-3.35%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
0.52%
246.7695
7.68%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
-1.03%
120.275
19.48%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC
-0.16%
1850.5
11.08%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
1.35%
1019.5
12.77%
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC
-0.53%
150.1
8.87%
TYMAN PLC
-0.91%
255.641
14.41%
UNIPHAR PLC
-0.91%
3.275
6.61%
UNITE GROUP PLC
-0.10%
969
6.59%
VESUVIUS PLC
1.56%
402
-1.88%
VIDENDUM PLC
-0.10%
932.1112
-13.45%
XP POWER LIMITED
-1.82%
2425
21.38%
All news about AVATION PLC
06:22a
Avation expects annual results ahead of expectations
AN
05:45a
GBP/USD Could Stabilize as Implied Volatility Falls
DJ
04:46a
FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain; IAG Falls
DJ
02:00a
Avation PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2023
CI
02/20
Avation PLC Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer
CI
02/17
Avation plc - sale of boeing 737-800 aircraft
AQ
02/16
Avation sells Boeing 737-800 in move to newer low CO2 fleet
AN
02/16
Avation PLC Completes the Sale of a Boeing 737-800 Aircraft
CI
02/10
Avation extends tender offer for senior notes to February 17
AN
02/10
Avation Extends $100 Million Tender Offer for 2026 Notes
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AVATION PLC
2021
Avation : Fitch Downgrades Avation to C from CC on 'Distressed' Debt Exchange
MT
2020
Avation : Fitch Downgrades Avation to CC from B on Refinancing Risk for Unsecure..
MT
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2023
107 M
128 M
128 M
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
841 M
1 011 M
1 011 M
P/E ratio 2023
-7,58x
Yield 2023
4,13%
Capitalization
81,1 M
97,5 M
97,5 M
EV / Sales 2023
8,64x
EV / Sales 2024
8,02x
Nbr of Employees
23
Free-Float
76,6%
Chart AVATION PLC
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
115,50 GBX
Average target price
220,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
90,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Robert Jeffries Chatfield
Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Iain Cawte
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Dela Cruz
Head-Technical
Stephen John Fisher
Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AVATION PLC
19.07%
97
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
3.44%
27 462
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
14.21%
23 949
AIR CHINA LIMITED
2.01%
22 505
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
6.50%
18 128
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
21.70%
17 924
