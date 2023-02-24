Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avation PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:27:53 2023-02-24 am EST
126.30 GBX   +9.35%
06:22aAvation expects annual results ahead of expectations
AN
05:45aGBP/USD Could Stabilize as Implied Volatility Falls
DJ
04:46aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain; IAG Falls
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

02/24/2023 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday 27 February 
Associated British Foods PLCTrading Statement
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLCHalf Year Results
Bunzl PLCFull Year Results
Centralnic Group PLCFull Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLCHalf Year Results
DX Group PLCHalf Year Results
GlobalData PLCFull Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLCFull Year Results
Kosmos Energy LtdFull Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLCFull Year Results
RHI Magnesita NVFull Year Results
Senior PLCFull Year Results
Tuesday 28 February 
abrdn PLCFull Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLCQ1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund LtdHalf Year Results
boohoo Group PLCFull Year Results
Cap-XX LtdHalf Year Results
Croda International PLCFull Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLCFull Year Results
Derwent London PLCFull Year Results
Hutchmed (China) LtdFull Year Results
Intertek Group PLCFull Year Results
Kitwave Group PLCFull Year Results
Man Group PLCFull Year Results
McBride PLCHalf Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLCFull Year Results
Ocado Group PLCFull Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding LtdFull Year Results
Rotork PLCFull Year Results
Serco Group PLCFull Year Results
St James's Place PLCFull Year Results
S-Ventures PLCFull Year Results
Travis Perkins PLCFull Year Results
Uniphar PLCFull Year Results
Unite Group PLCFull Year Results
Videndum PLCFull Year Results
XP Power LtdFull Year Results
Wednesday 1 March 
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Capital & Counties Properties PLCFull Year Results
GetBusy PLCFull Year Results
Glenveagh Properties PLCFull Year Results
Global Invacom Group LtdFull Year Results
Haydale Graphene Industries PLCHalf Year Results
International Personal Finance PLCFull Year Results
Nichols PLCFull Year Results
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Persimmon PLCFull Year Results
Rathbones Group PLCFull Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLCFull Year Results
Ricardo PLCHalf Year Results
Weir Group PLCFull Year Results
Thursday 2 March 
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Apax Global Alpha LtdFull Year Results
Beazley PLCFull Year Results
Brooks Macdonald Group PLCHalf Year Results
Cairn Homes PLCFull Year Results
Capita PLCFull Year Results
Capital & Regional PLCFull Year Results
Coats Group PLCFull Year Results
CRH PLCFull Year Results
Flutter Entertainment PLCFull Year Results
Funding Circle Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Grafton Group PLCFull Year Results
Haleon PLCFull Year Results
Hunting PLCFull Year Results
ITV PLCFull Year Results
London Stock Exchange Group PLCFull Year Results
Melrose Industries PLCFull Year Results
Metro Bank PLCFull Year Results
National Express Group PLCFull Year Results
PPHE Hotel Group LtdFull Year Results
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund PLCFull Year Results
Schroders PLCFull Year Results
Spire Healthcare Group PLCFull Year Results
Taylor Wimpey PLCFull Year Results
Tritax Big Box REIT PLCFull Year Results
Tyman PLCFull Year Results
Vesuvius PLCFull Year Results
Friday 3 March 
Avation PLCHalf Year Results
Faron Pharmaceuticals LtdFull Year Results
IMI PLCFull Year Results
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLCHalf Year Results
Pearson PLCFull Year Results
Rightmove PLCFull Year Results
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 0.10% 210.2 Delayed Quote.10.91%
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC -0.63% 158 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED -1.34% 176.2 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -0.59% 1940 Delayed Quote.23.70%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 0.31% 191.095 Delayed Quote.23.66%
AVATION PLC 9.35% 126.3 Delayed Quote.19.07%
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP PLC 0.00% 142.5 Delayed Quote.4.78%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC 9.75% 36.71 Delayed Quote.-9.59%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.32% 136.94 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -2.24% 47.9 Delayed Quote.38.30%
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC -0.32% 1946.2 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
BUNZL PLC -0.07% 2998 Delayed Quote.8.74%
CAIRN HOMES PLC -2.24% 82.9 Delayed Quote.7.75%
CAP-XX LIMITED -2.26% 2.981 Delayed Quote.-18.12%
CAPITA PLC -1.40% 28.4456 Delayed Quote.18.88%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC 4.12% 139 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
COATS GROUP PLC 0.25% 73.988 Delayed Quote.11.48%
CRH PLC -0.55% 3855 Delayed Quote.17.48%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC -1.01% 6862 Delayed Quote.5.00%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 1.13% 4.02 Real-time Quote.21.56%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC -1.09% 3088 Delayed Quote.19.10%
DERWENT LONDON PLC -0.16% 2562 Delayed Quote.8.28%
DX (GROUP) PLC 0.00% 28.375 Delayed Quote.2.56%
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY -3.06% 310.2 Delayed Quote.6.67%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC -6.10% 13085 Delayed Quote.23.34%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 0.52% 58 Delayed Quote.4.91%
GETBUSY PLC -2.13% 75.85 Delayed Quote.25.00%
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1.58% 0.965 Real-time Quote.12.29%
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED -4.17% 0.046 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
GLOBALDATA PLC 3.11% 1258 Delayed Quote.2.13%
GRAFTON GROUP PLC 0.02% 931.175 Delayed Quote.18.01%
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 0.45% 1.105 Real-time Quote.-3.08%
HALEON PLC -0.67% 327.35 Delayed Quote.0.64%
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC 9.14% 1.85 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
HUNTING PLC 5.28% 336.5 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
IMI PLC 1.43% 1557 Delayed Quote.19.18%
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC 1.88% 97.1889 Delayed Quote.30.51%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC -1.13% 4358 Delayed Quote.9.27%
ITV PLC -1.71% 87.56 Delayed Quote.18.52%
KITWAVE GROUP PLC 0.00% 222 Delayed Quote.15.63%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. -1.40% 7.41 Delayed Quote.17.92%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.21% 7516 Delayed Quote.5.10%
MAN GROUP LIMITED -2.15% 246.2 Delayed Quote.17.50%
MCBRIDE PLC -0.33% 23.273 Delayed Quote.13.90%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC -0.14% 146.7 Delayed Quote.9.18%
METRO BANK PLC -0.59% 142.181 Delayed Quote.18.02%
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC 0.17% 313.518 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC -1.23% 120.6 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
NICHOLS PLC 0.00% 1000 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
OCADO GROUP PLC -2.95% 619.868 Delayed Quote.3.47%
PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -2.19% 625 Delayed Quote.9.23%
PEARSON PLC 1.19% 919.6 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.39% 2.57 Real-time Quote.42.54%
PERSIMMON PLC -0.82% 1397 Delayed Quote.15.74%
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED 1.46% 1040 Delayed Quote.-18.65%
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC 6.75% 304.225 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC -0.96% 2065 Delayed Quote.2.46%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.66% 5807 Delayed Quote.0.21%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V. -1.12% 2640 Delayed Quote.20.05%
RICARDO PLC 2.49% 576 Delayed Quote.16.84%
RIGHTMOVE PLC -0.64% 560.2 Delayed Quote.10.36%
ROTORK PLC -0.73% 325.2 Delayed Quote.6.85%
SCHRODERS PLC -1.08% 487.2 Delayed Quote.12.84%
SENIOR PLC 0.12% 161.6 Delayed Quote.28.91%
SERCO GROUP PLC -0.27% 149.8 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC 0.52% 246.7695 Delayed Quote.7.68%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC -1.03% 120.275 Delayed Quote.19.48%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC -0.16% 1850.5 Delayed Quote.11.08%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 1.35% 1019.5 Delayed Quote.12.77%
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC -0.53% 150.1 Delayed Quote.8.87%
TYMAN PLC -0.91% 255.641 Delayed Quote.14.41%
UNIPHAR PLC -0.91% 3.275 Real-time Quote.6.61%
UNITE GROUP PLC -0.10% 969 Delayed Quote.6.59%
VESUVIUS PLC 1.56% 402 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
VIDENDUM PLC -0.10% 932.1112 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
XP POWER LIMITED -1.82% 2425 Delayed Quote.21.38%
All news about AVATION PLC
06:22aAvation expects annual results ahead of expectations
AN
05:45aGBP/USD Could Stabilize as Implied Volatility Falls
DJ
04:46aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain; IAG Falls
DJ
02:00aAvation PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2023
CI
02/20Avation PLC Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer
CI
02/17Avation plc - sale of boeing 737-800 aircraft
AQ
02/16Avation sells Boeing 737-800 in move to newer low CO2 fleet
AN
02/16Avation PLC Completes the Sale of a Boeing 737-800 Aircraft
CI
02/10Avation extends tender offer for senior notes to February 17
AN
02/10Avation Extends $100 Million Tender Offer for 2026 Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 107 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 841 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,58x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 81,1 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,64x
EV / Sales 2024 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart AVATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 115,50 GBX
Average target price 220,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Michael Dela Cruz Head-Technical
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Sharples Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVATION PLC19.07%97
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.44%27 462
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.21%23 949
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.01%22 505
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.50%18 128
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.70%17 924