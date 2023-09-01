Avax SA, formerly J & P Avax SA, is a Greece-based construction company. It operates through four segments: Construction, Energy, Concessions, and Other Activities. The Construction segment is involved in the large-scale private and public works in energy and transportation infrastructure. The Energy segment designs and constructs mainly power plants and related structures. The Concessions segment manages the Company's participations in concession's projects. The Other Activities segment includes real estate development operations and facility management, which offers a wide range of services for managing and maintaining business installations, corporate offices and buildings. It is active both locally and internationally.