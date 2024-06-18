17 June 2024

AVAX SA (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company decided to commence the implementation of the Share Buyback Programme approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 14.06.2023.

The Share Buyback Programme includes the purchase of up to 10,000,000 of the Company's own common, registered shares through the Athens Stock Exchange, in accordance with the provisions of article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as applicable. The transactions will be carried out in accordance with the current regulatory framework, with a minimum purchase price of €0.50 per share and a maximum purchase price of €4.00 per share. The Programme has a maximum span of 24 months from the date of the decision taken by the General Assembly, ie until 13.06.2025.

The announcement is in accordance with the European Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Marousi, June 17, 2024

The Board of Directors