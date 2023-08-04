04 August 2023

• Construction of three new hospitals, in Thessaloniki, Komotini and Sparta

• Contract value of €443 million

Marousi, August 04, 2023: AVAX Group (the "Company"), announces it signed a contract with the Global Health Initiative of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (the «SNF») regarding the construction of three hospitals, worth a total of €443 million (exempt VAT).

More specifically, the contract pertains to the construction of the University Pediatric Hospital of Thessaloniki and the General Hospitals of Komotini and Sparta, financed by the SNF.

