AVAX S.A.

AVAX S.A.

(AVAX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 09/18 10:10:20 am
0.4395 EUR   -2.01%
10:05aAVAX S A : Decisions of Annual General Meeting held on 01.09.2020
PU
08/05AVAX S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
02/20AVAX S A : market announcement on new share total
PU
Avax S A : Decisions of Annual General Meeting held on 01.09.2020

09/18/2020 | 10:05am EDT
02 September 2020
Decisions of Annual General Meeting held on 01.09.2020

Ιn accordance with paragraph 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Stock Exchange's regulation, AVAX SA (the 'Company') announces the following:

The Annual General Meeting of Company shareholders was conducted remotely via video-conferencing on September 01, 2020 at its headquarters on 16 Amarousiou-Halandriou Street in Marousi, Greece, due to the extraordinary conditions required to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Shareholders representing 74,508,284 shares and voting rights, or 51,63% of the total, participated in the assembly.

Shareholders voted on the agenda as follows:

Item #1: Approval of company non-consolidated and consolidated financial accounts, along with the Directors' Report and the Auditors' Review Report, for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 period.
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #2: Approval of the appropriation of income for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 period.
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #3: Approval of overall Company administration according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments, and waiver of responsibility for compensation by the Auditors for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 period
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #4: Election of Auditor for the 2020 financial accounts
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #5: Approval of remuneration of Board Directors for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 period, and initial approval of remuneration of Board Directors for the 01.01.2020-31.12.2020 period, in accordance with article 109 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #6: Approval of the Annual Activity Report of the Audit Committee for 2019
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #7: Approval of the Remuneration Policy of the Company, according to articles 110 and 111 of Law 4548/2018
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #8: Approval of participation of the Company in other companies and joint ventures.
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #9: Authorisation, as per article 100 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments, for conducting transactions with, or providing guarantees to third-parties between the Company and the related parties described in article 99 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #10: Authorisation as per article 98, paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments, to Board Directors and Company directors for participating in the Boards or management teams of companies with similar activities.
Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #11: Other announcements.
No announcements were made, therefore the item was not put to vote

Marousi, September 02, 2020
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Disclaimer

J&P - Avax SA published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:04:05 UTC
