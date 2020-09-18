Avax S A : Decisions of Annual General Meeting held on 01.09.2020

02 September 2020

Ιn accordance with paragraph 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Stock Exchange's regulation, AVAX SA (the 'Company') announces the following:

The Annual General Meeting of Company shareholders was conducted remotely via video-conferencing on September 01, 2020 at its headquarters on 16 Amarousiou-Halandriou Street in Marousi, Greece, due to the extraordinary conditions required to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Shareholders representing 74,508,284 shares and voting rights, or 51,63% of the total, participated in the assembly.

Shareholders voted on the agenda as follows:

Item #1: Approval of company non-consolidated and consolidated financial accounts, along with the Directors' Report and the Auditors' Review Report, for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 period.

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #2: Approval of the appropriation of income for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 period.

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #3: Approval of overall Company administration according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments, and waiver of responsibility for compensation by the Auditors for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 period

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #4: Election of Auditor for the 2020 financial accounts

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #5: Approval of remuneration of Board Directors for the 01.01.2019-31.12.2019 period, and initial approval of remuneration of Board Directors for the 01.01.2020-31.12.2020 period, in accordance with article 109 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #6: Approval of the Annual Activity Report of the Audit Committee for 2019

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #7: Approval of the Remuneration Policy of the Company, according to articles 110 and 111 of Law 4548/2018

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #8: Approval of participation of the Company in other companies and joint ventures.

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #9: Authorisation, as per article 100 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments, for conducting transactions with, or providing guarantees to third-parties between the Company and the related parties described in article 99 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #10: Authorisation as per article 98, paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018 and its amendments, to Board Directors and Company directors for participating in the Boards or management teams of companies with similar activities.

Approved with 74,508,283 votes (51.63% of total) cast in favour

Item #11: Other announcements.

No announcements were made, therefore the item was not put to vote

Marousi, September 02, 2020

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS