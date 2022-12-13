Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Avax S.A.
  News
  Summary
    AVAX   GRS213213002

AVAX S.A.

(AVAX)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-12-13 am EST
0.7180 EUR   +1.13%
04:35aAvax S A : Financial results 9m 2022
PU
11/30Why did some blockchains fare better than others? An overview of this cycle’s best and worst cryptocurrencies
MS
11/25Greece sets lowers tolls in renewed Athens ring road concession
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avax S A : FINANCIAL RESULTS 9M 2022

12/13/2022 | 04:35am EST
See attached file, Financial results 9M, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS 9M 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&P - Avax SA published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 592 M 623 M 623 M
Net income 2021 -14,1 M -14,8 M -14,8 M
Net Debt 2021 395 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 641
Free-Float 10,2%
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Antoniou Mitzalis Managing Director & Director
Christos Leonidas Ioannou Chairman
J. Koumenos Head-Human Resources & Administrative Services
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Siatis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVAX S.A.-30.80%108
VINCI4.81%57 795
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.09%36 737
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED15.40%34 676
QUANTA SERVICES31.05%21 472
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.11%19 976