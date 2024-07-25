25 July 2024

AVAX Concessions Sole Proprietorship SA, a 100% subsidiary of AVAX SA, is pleased to announce the successful issue of a syndicated common bond loan amounting to €300 million, with a duration of 7 years.

The issue was fully covered by the Group's main relationship banks, with Piraeus Bank acting as lead arranger and bond holders' representative.

The successful completion of this issue confirms the trust and support of financial institutions in the growth prospects of the Company and the Group.

The issue is part of AVAX Group strategy, with subsidiary AVAX Concessions, a holding company in Concessions and PPP projects, taking over the financing for the implementation of its development and investment plans, while at the same time listed AVAX SA reduces its borrowing, which is limited primarily to the needs of project construction.

AVAX Group Chairman, Mr Christos Joannou, made the following statement: "The successful issuance of the bond loan is a milestone for our Group. The participation of PIRAEUS BANK, ALPHA BANK, NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE, BANK OF CYPRUS and ATTICA BANK reflects their confidence in our growth path. We are committed to utilising these resources to create added value for our shareholders and the Greek economy through sustainable growth. We express our sincere thanks to participating banks for their support in the successful completion of this issue."

Marousi, July 25, 2024

The Board of Directors