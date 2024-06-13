AVAX SA announces that following the election for a three-year term ending 11.06.2027 of a new Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 12.06.2024, the new Board convened on 12.06.2024 and appointed its members as follows:
Christos Siatis, Director [non executive, independent]
Michael Hatzipavlou, Director [non executive, independent]
Theodora Monohartzi, Director [non executive, independent]
Paul Canellopoulos, Director [non executive, independent]
The new Board of Directors was elected for a three-year term to 11.06.2027, which may be extended until the deadline for holding the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders and taking a decision for electing the next Board. Independent non-executive members were appointed in accordance with the independence terms outlined in article 9 of Law 4706/2020.
Brief CVs of the members of the Board of Directors are available at the Company website www.avax.gr
Marousi, 13.06.2024
The Board of Directors
AVAX SA, 16 Amarousiou-Halandriou Street, Marousi, 151 25, Greece, tel +30-210-6375000, www.avax.gr
General Commercial Registry #913601000, TIN #094183623, Athens Corporation Tax Bureau
Avax SA, formerly J & P Avax SA, is a Greece-based construction company. It operates through four segments: Construction, Energy, Concessions, and Other Activities. The Construction segment is involved in the large-scale private and public works in energy and transportation infrastructure. The Energy segment designs and constructs mainly power plants and related structures. The Concessions segment manages the Companyâs participations in concessionâs projects. The Other Activities segment includes real estate development operations and facility management, which offers a wide range of services for managing and maintaining business installations, corporate offices and buildings. It is active both locally and internationally.