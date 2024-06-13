Election of New Board of Directors

AVAX SA announces that following the election for a three-year term ending 11.06.2027 of a new Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 12.06.2024, the new Board convened on 12.06.2024 and appointed its members as follows:

  1. Christos Joannou, Chairman
  2. Konstantine Kouvaras, Deputy Chairman
  3. Aikaterini Pistioli, Vice Chairman [non executive]
  4. Konstantine Mitzalis, Managing Director
  5. Konstantine Lysarides, Director
  6. Anthony Mitzalis, Director
  7. Athena Eliades, Director
  8. Christos Siatis, Director [non executive, independent]
  9. Michael Hatzipavlou, Director [non executive, independent]
  10. Theodora Monohartzi, Director [non executive, independent]
  11. Paul Canellopoulos, Director [non executive, independent]

The new Board of Directors was elected for a three-year term to 11.06.2027, which may be extended until the deadline for holding the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders and taking a decision for electing the next Board. Independent non-executive members were appointed in accordance with the independence terms outlined in article 9 of Law 4706/2020.

Brief CVs of the members of the Board of Directors are available at the Company website www.avax.gr

Marousi, 13.06.2024

The Board of Directors

AVAX SA, 16 Amarousiou-Halandriou Street, Marousi, 151 25, Greece, tel +30-210-6375000, www.avax.gr

General Commercial Registry #913601000, TIN #094183623, Athens Corporation Tax Bureau

Disclaimer

J&P - Avax SA published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 14:34:09 UTC.