Election of New Board of Directors

AVAX SA announces that following the election for a three-year term ending 11.06.2027 of a new Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 12.06.2024, the new Board convened on 12.06.2024 and appointed its members as follows:

Christos Joannou, Chairman Konstantine Kouvaras, Deputy Chairman Aikaterini Pistioli, Vice Chairman [non executive] Konstantine Mitzalis, Managing Director Konstantine Lysarides, Director Anthony Mitzalis, Director Athena Eliades, Director Christos Siatis, Director [non executive, independent] Michael Hatzipavlou, Director [non executive, independent] Theodora Monohartzi, Director [non executive, independent] Paul Canellopoulos, Director [non executive, independent]

The new Board of Directors was elected for a three-year term to 11.06.2027, which may be extended until the deadline for holding the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders and taking a decision for electing the next Board. Independent non-executive members were appointed in accordance with the independence terms outlined in article 9 of Law 4706/2020.

Brief CVs of the members of the Board of Directors are available at the Company website www.avax.gr

Marousi, 13.06.2024

The Board of Directors

AVAX SA, 16 Amarousiou-Halandriou Street, Marousi, 151 25, Greece, tel +30-210-6375000, www.avax.gr

General Commercial Registry #913601000, TIN #094183623, Athens Corporation Tax Bureau