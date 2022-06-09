Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Avax S.A.
  News
  Summary
    AVAX   GRS213213002

AVAX S.A.

(AVAX)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.8420 EUR   +2.06%
12:42pAVAX S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments
PU
12:24pGreek power utility in deal to buy Volterra's renewables portfolio
RE
06/02AVAX S A : Invitation to agm
PU
Avax S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments

06/09/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
Stock Exchange Announcement

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

J&P - Avax SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 592 M 636 M 636 M
Net income 2021 -14,1 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 395 M 424 M 424 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 32,3%
Technical analysis trends AVAX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Antoniou Mitzalis Managing Director & Director
Christos Leonidas Ioannou Chairman
J. Koumenos Head-Human Resources & Administrative Services
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Siatis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVAX S.A.-19.59%128
VINCI-2.36%54 994
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%33 637
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.13%28 704
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.81%21 937
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.35%19 751