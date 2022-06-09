|
Avax S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments
Disclaimer
J&P - Avax SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:41:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
592 M
636 M
636 M
|Net income 2021
|
-14,1 M
-15,1 M
-15,1 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
395 M
424 M
424 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-10,5x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
119 M
128 M
128 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,43x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,92x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 441
|Free-Float
|32,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AVAX S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution