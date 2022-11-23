Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Avax S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAX   GRS213213002

AVAX S.A.

(AVAX)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-11-23 am EST
0.7600 EUR   +1.60%
10:49aAvax S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments
PU
11/15Avax S A : stock exchange announcement 15.11.2022
PU
11/15Avax S A :
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avax S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments

11/23/2022 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&P - Avax SA published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 15:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVAX S.A.
10:49aAvax S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments
PU
11/15Avax S A : stock exchange announcement 15.11.2022
PU
11/15Avax S A :
PU
11/15Unknown buyers signed principle agreement to acquire 20.53% stake in Gefyra S.A. from A..
CI
11/11Top Cryptocurrencies Drop After FTX Files for Bankruptcy; Bitcoin Falls Below $17,000
MT
10/03Avax S A : Group-Financial Results 6M 2022.
PU
09/30Avax S A : Group H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
09/30Avax S A : Group-Financial Results 6M 2022
PU
09/30Avax S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/30Avax S A : PRESS RELEASE AVAX Group Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 592 M 609 M 609 M
Net income 2021 -14,1 M -14,4 M -14,4 M
Net Debt 2021 395 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 641
Free-Float 10,2%
Chart AVAX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Avax S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVAX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Antoniou Mitzalis Managing Director & Director
Christos Leonidas Ioannou Chairman
J. Koumenos Head-Human Resources & Administrative Services
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Siatis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVAX S.A.-27.10%111
VINCI3.59%55 776
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.13%34 910
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.20%32 071
QUANTA SERVICES28.89%21 119
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.33%19 084