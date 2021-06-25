Log in
    AVAX   GRS213213002

AVAX S.A.

(AVAX)
Avax S A : Election of New Board of Directors & New Audit Committee 25.06.2021

06/25/2021 | 08:39am EDT
25 June 2021
Election of New Board of Directors & New Audit Committee 25.06.2021

AVAX SA announces that following the election of a new Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 24.06.2021 for a three-year term ending 23.06.2024, the new Board convened on 24.06.2021 and appointed its members as follows:

  1. Christos Joannou, Chairman (executive)
  2. Konstantine Kouvaras, Deputy Chairman (executive)
  3. Aikaterini Pistioli, Vice Chairman (non executive)
  4. Konstantine Mitzalis, Managing Director (executive)
  5. Konstantine Lysarides, Director (executive)
  6. Anthony Mitzalis, Director (executive)
  7. Christos Siatis, Director (non executive, independent)
  8. Alexios Sotirakopoulos, Director (non executive, independent)
  9. Michael Hatzipavlou, Director (non executive, independent)
  10. Theodora Monohartzi, Director (non executive, independent)

The new Board of Directors was elected for a three-year term to 23.06.2024, which may be extended until the deadline for holding the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders and taking a decision for electing the next Board. Independent non-executive members were appointed in accordance with the independence terms outlined in article 9 of Law 4706/2020.

Based on a decision of the Annual General Meeting held on 24.06.2021, a new Audit Committee was elected, which convened on 24.06.2021 and appointed its members as follows:

  1. Christos Siatis, Chairman [Independent, Non Executive Board Member]
  2. Aikaterini Pistioli, Member [Non Executive Board Member]
  3. Alexios Sotirakopoulos, Member [Independent, Non Executive Board Member]

It should be noted that the members of the Audit Committee have sufficient collective knowledge on the Company's business activity. Moreover, at least one member, namely Mr Christos Siatis, has long experience in auditing and accounting and is required to attend all Committee sessions concerning the approval of financial accounts.

The new Audit Committee was elected for a three-year term to 23.06.2024, which may be extended until the deadline for holding the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders and taking a decision for electing the next Audit Committee.

Brief CVs of the members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are available at the Company website www.avax.gr

Marousi, June25, 2021

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Disclaimer

J&P - Avax SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
