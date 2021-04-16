Avax S A : Inactive expiration of deadline of article 100 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018

The Board of Directors of 'AVAX SOCIETE ANONYME - CONTRACTING - TOURIST - COMMERCIAL - INDUSTRIAL - BUILDING MATERIALS AND MACHINERY', abbreviated as AVAX SA and registered in the General Commercial Register as #913601000 (formerly #14303/06/B/86/26), with a registered office in the municipality of Marousi, in Attica, Greece, (16 Amarousiou-Halandriou Street) announced in its April 16, 2021 meeting the inactive expiration of the ten-day deadline provided by article 100 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018 to shareholders of the Company who represent one-twentieth (1/20) of the capital, to request a General Meeting to vote on the Provision of Special Permit, according to articles 99 §1, 100 and 101 §1 of law 4548/2018, for signing a contract for the issuance of a common, subordinated bond loan in paper form and a contract for the full subscription to a bond issue by company 'ATTICA ROAD SA', amounting to eighty-two million euros eight hundred twenty-four thousand (€82,824,000), according to the decision of the Board of Directors dated 05.04.2021, which was registered in the General Commercial Register as entry #2520272 on 06.04.2021.

Marousi, April 16, 2021

The Board of Directors