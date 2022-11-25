Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Avax S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVAX   GRS213213002

AVAX S.A.

(AVAX)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-11-25 am EST
0.7620 EUR   -0.65%
11:13aGreece sets lowers tolls in renewed Athens ring road concession
RE
11/24ELLAKTOR S.A. - Announcement of significant event
AQ
11/23Avax S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greece sets lowers tolls in renewed Athens ring road concession

11/25/2022 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will lower tolls for the use of a major ring road in Athens in a renewed concession agreement after 2024, as part of efforts to alleviate the pressure on drivers facing rising living costs, its infrastructure minister said on Friday.

Greek construction groups Ellaktor and Avax now operate the Attica Motorway, a 70-km (44-mile) road bypassing a usually congested Athens centre.

The country has shortlisted eight investors, including Vinci and Macquarie, as part of a tender to extend the contract for another 25 years after it expires in 2024.

?he process will wrap up with the submission of binding bids for which the deadline is still unspecified.

Following a decision by the infrastructure ministry, the binding bids should be based on the assumption that users will be charged 2.5 euros ($2.60) per vehicle, Greek Infrastructure Minister Kostas Karamanlis said in a statement on Friday.

Under the current contract, drivers are paying a single charge of 2.8 euros for all routes once they enter the highway.

($1 = 0.9608 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A. -2.40% 0.976 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
AVAX S.A. -0.65% 0.762 Delayed Quote.-25.24%
ELLAKTOR S.A. 0.59% 1.702 Delayed Quote.30.25%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.02% 177.95 Delayed Quote.-13.34%
All news about AVAX S.A.
11:13aGreece sets lowers tolls in renewed Athens ring road concession
RE
11/24ELLAKTOR S.A. - Announcement of significant event
AQ
11/23Avax S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments
PU
11/23Aktor Concessions SA completed the acquisition of 20.53% stake in Gefyra S.A. from Avax..
CI
11/15Avax S A : stock exchange announcement 15.11.2022
PU
11/15Avax S A :
PU
11/15Unknown buyers signed principle agreement to acquire 20.53% stake in Gefyra S.A. from A..
CI
11/11Top Cryptocurrencies Drop After FTX Files for Bankruptcy; Bitcoin Falls Below $17,000
MT
10/03Avax S A : Group-Financial Results 6M 2022.
PU
09/30Avax S A : Group H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 592 M 616 M 616 M
Net income 2021 -14,1 M -14,6 M -14,6 M
Net Debt 2021 395 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 111 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 641
Free-Float 10,2%
Chart AVAX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Avax S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVAX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Antoniou Mitzalis Managing Director & Director
Christos Leonidas Ioannou Chairman
J. Koumenos Head-Human Resources & Administrative Services
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Siatis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVAX S.A.-25.24%115
VINCI4.19%56 787
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.40%35 356
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.40%31 795
QUANTA SERVICES27.51%20 892
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.60%19 475