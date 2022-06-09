Log in
    AVAX   GRS213213002

AVAX S.A.

(AVAX)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.8420 EUR   +2.06%
12:42pAVAX S A : Stock Exchange Announcement on Corporate Developments
PU
12:24pGreek power utility in deal to buy Volterra's renewables portfolio
RE
06/02AVAX S A : Invitation to agm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greek power utility in deal to buy Volterra's renewables portfolio

06/09/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek electricity utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the renewable energy portfolio of Volterra, a fully-owned unit of construction group Avax.

PPC said the value of the deal corresponds to an enterprise value of 133 million euros ($141.72 million) and is subject to regulatory approvals.

"PPC Renewables gets a significant portfolio of renewable energy sources of more than 110 Megawatts, which helps increase its own portfolio and its differentiation through the addition of wind parks," a PPC official said, declining to be named.

Volterra's Chief Executive Panos Nikou called it a "win-win deal" as it implements part of Volterra's strategy.

Volterra will continue to develop renewable energy sources and energy storage projects, he said.

PPC, which is 34% state owned and Greece's biggest power utility, plans to invest about 5 billion euros by 2024 to ramp up renewables capacity to at least 7.2 gigawatt by that date and shift away from coal-fired power generation.

($1 = 0.9384 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAX S.A. 2.06% 0.842 Delayed Quote.-19.59%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -0.25% 36.59 Delayed Quote.-12.25%
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A. -2.08% 5.875 Delayed Quote.-36.17%
Financials
Sales 2021 592 M 636 M 636 M
Net income 2021 -14,1 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 395 M 424 M 424 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart AVAX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Avax S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVAX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Antoniou Mitzalis Managing Director & Director
Christos Leonidas Ioannou Chairman
J. Koumenos Head-Human Resources & Administrative Services
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Siatis Independent Non-Executive Director
